NEET 2020: NTA Changes Over 40 Exam Centres Due To COVID-19 Restrictions

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has changed the examination centres for NEET 2020 scheduled to be held on September 13, 2020 from 2 PM to 5 PM. The change has been made for thousands of candidates due to the implementation of COVID-19 prevention measures.

There is no change in the NEET 2020 Centre Cities of the candidates; only Centres have been changed. The candidates have already been informed by NTA through SMS and email. The candidates are also being informed by phone, said the notice issued by the NTA. The centres changed are spread over 15 states and Union Territories including Assam, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.

Such candidates are advised to download their latest admit card available on NEET website—ntaneet.nic.in and report as per the details given in latest Admit Card at the new NEET 2020 Exam Centre on 13 September 2020.

Candidates should acquaint themselves with the location of the new NEET 2020 Examination Centre allotted to them. “Candidates are advised to acquaint themselves with the location of the new Examination Centre allotted now, so that they do not face any difficulty in reaching the newly allotted Examination Centre,” says the official notification.