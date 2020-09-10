  • Home
  • Education
  • NEET 2020: NTA Changes Over 40 Exam Centres Due To COVID-19 Restrictions

NEET 2020: NTA Changes Over 40 Exam Centres Due To COVID-19 Restrictions

NEET 2020: The candidates whose centres have been changed have been informed by the NTA by phone, SMS and emails. The NTA has also uploaded revised admit cards for the affected NEET aspirants.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Sep 10, 2020 10:46 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

NTA NEET 2020: What To Carry To The Exam Hall
NTA NEET 2020 On September 13: Ten Points Candidates Must Know
NEET Dress Code 2020: What To Wear On Exam Day; Check NTA Guidelines
NEET 2020: Will Lift Lockdown On September 12, Says Mamata Banerjee
NEET 2020: Check Previous Year’s Category Wise Assam Cut Off
West Bengal High Court Asks State Government To Provide Accommodation To A NEET Aspirant
NEET 2020: NTA Changes Over 40 Exam Centres Due To COVID-19 Restrictions
NEET 2020: NTA Changes Over 40 Exam Centres Due To COVID-19 Restrictions
New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has changed the examination centres for NEET 2020 scheduled to be held on September 13, 2020 from 2 PM to 5 PM. The change has been made for thousands of candidates due to the implementation of COVID-19 prevention measures.

There is no change in the NEET 2020 Centre Cities of the candidates; only Centres have been changed. The candidates have already been informed by NTA through SMS and email. The candidates are also being informed by phone, said the notice issued by the NTA. The centres changed are spread over 15 states and Union Territories including Assam, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.

Such candidates are advised to download their latest admit card available on NEET website—ntaneet.nic.in and report as per the details given in latest Admit Card at the new NEET 2020 Exam Centre on 13 September 2020.

Candidates should acquaint themselves with the location of the new NEET 2020 Examination Centre allotted to them. “Candidates are advised to acquaint themselves with the location of the new Examination Centre allotted now, so that they do not face any difficulty in reaching the newly allotted Examination Centre,” says the official notification.

1599758140446

Click here for more Education News
NEET 2020 National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Main Result 2020 Live Updates: NTA Expected To Declare Result Soon, Check How To Download
Live | JEE Main Result 2020 Live Updates: NTA Expected To Declare Result Soon, Check How To Download
JEE Main Results 2020: States Accepting JEE Cut Off For B.Tech Admissions; Learn Details
JEE Main Results 2020: States Accepting JEE Cut Off For B.Tech Admissions; Learn Details
NTA JEE Main Result 2020 Soon At Jeemain.nic.in; Know About JoSSA Counselling
NTA JEE Main Result 2020 Soon At Jeemain.nic.in; Know About JoSSA Counselling
JEE Main Result 2020: NTA To Declare Results Soon At Jeemain.nic.in, Check Date And Time
JEE Main Result 2020: NTA To Declare Results Soon At Jeemain.nic.in, Check Date And Time
JEE Main Result 2020: JoSAA Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) On Counselling, JEE Cut Off
JEE Main Result 2020: JoSAA Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) On Counselling, JEE Cut Off
.......................... Advertisement ..........................