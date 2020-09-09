NEET 2020: SC Declines To Entertain Pleas To Defer Exam

Image credit: Shutterstock SC Denies NEET 2020 Postponement Pleas, Exam On September 13

The Supreme Court today declined to entertain pleas seeking postponement of the medical entrance exam, National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET 2020). A bench led by Justice Ashok Bhushan on Wednesday said that the petition cannot be considered now as the review plea was dismissed and JEE Main exams are already over.

The court said that the National Testing Agency (NTA) will take all necessary steps for conducting the NEET exam amid the COVID-19 pandemic. “Sorry, we are not inclined to entertain,” the bench said.

The top court had rejected similar petitions before. On September 4, the SC had dismissed the review petition filed by six opposition-ruled states. Before that, the Supreme Court had rejected another plea seeking arrangement of online exam centres for students abroad who have registered to appear for the exam.

Prior to this, on August 17, the Supreme Court had dismissed the plea for postponement of JEE Main 2020 and NEET 2020. The court had stated that they cannot put the careers of the lakhs of students in jeopardy as the whole academic year is at stake.

JEE Main 2020, for over 8 lakh engineering aspirants, was conducted from September 1-6. NEET 2020 will be conducted as a pen and paper test for over 15 lakh undergraduate medical aspirants on September 13.

In view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, NTA has taken extra precautionary measures for conducting entrance exams this year.

Candidates are allowed to enter and exit the examination venue in a phased manner, face masks are provided to the candidates before entering the examination hall.