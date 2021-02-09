NEET 2020: MBBS Admission Deadline Extended By A Week To Fill Vacant Seats In Deemed Institutes

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), in a circular on February 8, has announced that the admissions to MBBS programmes will now be continued till February 11, 2021, to fill up the remaining vacant seats. NEET counselling dates have been extended by another week following a Supreme Court order dated February 5. “The last date of admission to MBBS course has been extended by one week from the date of issue of order i.e. February 5, 2021. Accordingly, the last date of admission to MBBS courses will be February 11, 2021,” MCC circular said.

The authority has decided to conduct an ‘offline’ stray vacancy round II for the vacant MBBS seats. This round will be conducted by the Directorate General of Health Sciences (DGHS).

As per the information shared in MCC’s circular, a total of five seats are vacant across five All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and admissions for these will be held by AIIMS, New Delhi.

In addition to this, 37 seats are vacant across five deemed institutes under non-resident Indian (NRI) and management quotas including 17 vacant seats from Navi Mumbai’s DY Patil Medical College under NRI quotas.

“The admission will be done strictly in terms of merit to eligible candidates mentioned in the list,” MCC said.

All the candidates seeking necessary information may contact the colleges directly where MBBS seats are available.