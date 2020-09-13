NEET 2020 Live Updates: Exam Day Guidelines, Dress Code, Last Minute Tips For Students

Image credit: Shutterstock NEET 2020 Live Updates: Exam Day Guidelines, NEET Dress Code

NEET 2020 Live Updates: The National Testing Agency will hold NEET 2020 exam today, September 13, for 15,97,433 candidates. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET 2020) will begin at 2 pm at 3,842 exam centres across India. In view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the medical entrance exam will be conducted by the agency following strict health and safety protocols. As mentioned on the NEET admit card, candidates must wear masks and gloves, report to the NEET exam venue as per their allotted time slots for phased entry. NTA has prescribed a specific dress code that all the candidates must follow. Candidates must also bring the dully filled, unsigned NEET self-declaration form, NEET admit card, photo ID and the copy of the same photograph used during registration.