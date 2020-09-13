NEET 2020 Live Updates: Exam Day Guidelines, Dress Code, Last Minute Tips For Students
NEET 2020 Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct NEET 2020 for over 15 lakh candidates today, September 13.
NEET 2020 Live Updates: The National Testing Agency will hold NEET 2020 exam today, September 13, for 15,97,433 candidates. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET 2020) will begin at 2 pm at 3,842 exam centres across India. In view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the medical entrance exam will be conducted by the agency following strict health and safety protocols. As mentioned on the NEET admit card, candidates must wear masks and gloves, report to the NEET exam venue as per their allotted time slots for phased entry. NTA has prescribed a specific dress code that all the candidates must follow. Candidates must also bring the dully filled, unsigned NEET self-declaration form, NEET admit card, photo ID and the copy of the same photograph used during registration.
Live updates
NEET Live Updates: National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct NEET 2020 exam today at 3,842 exam centres across India. Candidates must wear masks, gloves and follow the NEET dress code. They must report the NEET exam centre as per the time slot allotted to them.
NEET Dress Code: Why are candidates not allowed to wear clothes with large buttons?
The NEET dress codeis a measure to prevent the use of unfair means in the highly competitive medical entrance test. In 2015, the Supreme Court had to scrap the All India Pre-Medical Test (AIPMT) -- a precursor to the NEET -- due to large-scale cheating. Restrictions on the size of buttons, sleeves and shoe-soles are all geared toward preventing the use of modern technology in cheating. In 2015, papers were leaking with bluetooth devices and SIM cards.
NEET 2020 Live Updates: Education Minister's Message For Candidates
कल #NEET की परीक्षा है और 3862 सेंटरों में लाखों छात्र परीक्षा में बैठ रहें हैं। इस अवसर पर मैं सभी अभ्यर्थियों और अभिभावकों को ढेर सारी शुभकामनाएं देता हूं ।— Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) September 12, 2020
NEET Dress Code 2020: Girls
NEET 2020 dress code for girls:
Wear a face mask and gloves.
Avoid wearing clothes with full sleeves, elaborate embroidery, flowers, brooches, or large buttons.
Footwear with heels, jeans with big pockets are not allowed.
Avoid wearing any kind of jewelry-- earrings, nose rings, rings, pendants, necklaces, bracelets, and anklets.
NEET 2020: Exam Day Guidelines For Parents
Parents are advised not to come to the exam centre with the candidates unless and until it is absolutely necessary. If they do need to come to the exam centre, then they are requested to drop the candidates and leave the premises immediately.
1. Stand away from the barricades.
2. Maintain social distancing.
3. Don’t form groups.
4. Don’t fall into any sort of discussions.
5. After the exam is over, wait for your child patiently. Don’t run or walk anxiously.
6. Wear mask all the time.
NEET Dress Code 2020: Boys
NEET 2020 Dress Code for boys:
Wearing face masks and gloves is compulsory.
As per the dress code of NEET, candidates are allowed to wear half sleeve shirts and T-shirts. Full sleeve shirts are NOT allowed.
Candidates must wear light clothes. Zip pockets, big buttons, clothes with elaborate embroidery are not allowed.
Candidates can wear trousers and simple pants.
Wearing closed shoes is strictly prohibited. Male candidates are allowed to wear slippers or other simple footwear with thin soles.
NEET 2020 Dress Code
NEET Dress Code 2020: If a candidate is required to wear any customary attire for a religious purpose, he or she will be required to report at the exam venue early for mandatory frisking.
NEET 2020: West Bengal
West Bengal: NEET examination will be conducted at 25 exam centres in Siliguri today, amid strict precaution against COVID-19. Director of Siliguri Institute of Technology yesterday said, "1,500 students will appear in the examination at this centre." pic.twitter.com/Q8Gq79gSV9— ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2020
NEET Exam Pattern 2020
NEET Exam Pattern:
1. NEET 2020 will be conducted as a pen and paper based test.
2.NEET 2020 exam will include 180 multiple choice questions divided into three sections - Physics, Chemistry and Biology (Botany and Zoology).
3. The Physics and Chemistry sections of NEET 2020 will have 45 multiple choice questions each, The Biology section will have 90 questions.
4.The total marks for NEET 2020 is 720.
NEET 2020 Exam Today
The National Testing Agency will conduct NEET 2020 today, September 13, for 15,97,433 candidates at 3,842 test centres across India.