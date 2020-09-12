NEET 2020: With Less Than 24 Hours Left For Exam, #BanNEET Trends On Twitter

With less than 24 hours left for National Testing Agency (NTA) to conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET 2020, a protest on social media has caught fire to postpone the NEET 2020 exam and discontinue the preparations being made for the aspirants. Students and parents from across the nation have started a trend #BanNEET. Aspirants are tweeting with #BanNEET, #NEETisSocial_Injustice and asking authorities to postponed the NEET 2020 exam.

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET 2020, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to be held tomorrow, i.e September 13. NEET 2020 is a screening test for admission to undergraduate medical, dental and Aayush programmes. The NEET 2020 exam will be held for 3 hours' duration. The NEET 2020 exam is objective in nature and will be OMR-based.

Highlighting the concern over increasing cases of COVID-19 with every passing day parents and students have been aggressively demanding the postponement of NEET 2020 exam, however, the Ministry of Education has clarified that the competitive exams will be held in September as per the schedule.

Twitterrati have also been trying to attract the attention of NEET 2020 exam conducting authorities and government towards the cases of suicides by NEET 2020 aspirants.

Looks like government is not concerned about the safety.



A NEET 2020 aspirant tweeted, “Tomorrow is NEET 2020 exam. Relatives are calling to say BEST OF LUCK. Increasing my tension & pressure which is taking me to step towards the wrong way. #BanNEET.”

Tomorrow #NEET exam relatives are calling to say BEST OF LUCK

Another tweet said, “All the NEET aspirants make a video of all the problems you suffered while giving the exams, travelling, accommodation and send it to #BanNEET.”

All the NEET aspirants make a video of all the problems you suffered while giving the exams, travelling, accommodation and send it to

ALL THE BEST!

In reference to JEE Exam 2020, a twitter user said, "#BanNEET We all clearly saw what happened in JEE exam. Around 2 lakh students missed their exams. We not only have to protect ourselves but our family members too. Therefore a humble request to Government to stop NEET #BanNEET"

#BanNEET We all clearly saw what happened in JEE exam. Around 2 lakh students missed their exams. We not only have to protect ourselves but our family members too.

Therefore a humble request to Government to stop NEET

