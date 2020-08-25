NEET Admit Card 2020 To Be Released Soon; Check Details Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the NEET admit card 2020. The National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) is scheduled to be held on September 13, 2020. The Supreme Court earlier gave a nod to NTA’s decision to conduct JEE Main 2020 and NEET 2020 in September. NTA has already released the JEE Main admit cards and the exam conducting body is expected to announce NEET admit card 2020 release date soon.

“The dates of downloading the admit card indicating roll number and centre of the examination will be displayed 15 days before the conduct of the examination on the official website of NTA and NEET,” the NTA had earlier said.

NEET Admit Card 2020 Website

NEET 2020 admit card will be available on the official websites, ntaneet.nic.in and nta.ac.in. To access the NEET UG admit cards 2020, candidates will be required to use their application numbers and system generated passwords.

Candidates, this year, were allowed to change their choice of NEET exam centres. A total of 95,000 candidates had availed the facility and they have been accommodated against their revised choices, NTA in a statement said earlier.

NEET 2020 Exam Day Guidelines

Candidates appearing for the eligibility test amid COVID-19 are expected to follow certain guidelines on NEET 2020 exam day. Aspirants of NEET will have to compulsorily wear face masks and hand gloves on the NEET exam centres to decrease the possibility of spread of coronavirus. The JEE Main admit card issued earlier had details of guidelines including filling up of a self-declaration form to ensure that all the candidates on the exam centres are safe.

The NTA while confirming the JEE Main 2020 and NEET 2020 exam dates said that they have made elaborate arrangements to sanitise centres before and after the examinations, and give fresh masks and hand gloves. “The NTA has also prepared a comprehensive advisory regarding COVID-19 for all functionaries for centre management,” NTA added.