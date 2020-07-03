NEET 2020: Last Minute Preparation Tips And Tricks

Image credit: Shutterstock NEET 2020: Preparation tips

Admissions to medical, dental, and allied disciplines are granted only on the basis of NEET 2020, This year, around 16.84 lakh aspirants have registered for the exam. To perform well in spite of the competition, candidates can utilise certain last minute preparation tips for cracking NEET 2020. Preparation strategies play an important role in the days leading up to the exams. While most of the time is spent on understanding the concepts, subjects, and topics as well as their application, the last days need to reinforce all that has been learned so far.

Here are some of the tips you can follow during the last phase of your NEET 2020 preparations.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

Tip 1: Keep The Concepts Clear

It is important to be clear with every concept during the last stretch of preparations to eliminate doubts during the examinations.

Tip 2: Focus On Your Strengths

All aspirants are strong in some topics or subjects, and weak in others. Since time management is crucial, students are advised to focus on their strong points and later build on the weaker ones. This will ensure that questions related to the topics in which students are strong will fetch good marks. Since NEET has a negative marking system, it is important to restrict and plan according to one’s strengths.

Tip 3: Don’t Start New Topics

During the last phase of preparations, it is hard to understand new concepts considering that time is limited. Candidates are advised not to start with any new topics or refer to new books, as this is not the time to do so. The last-minute NEET 2020 preparation should be used to focus only on strengthening familiar topics instead of starting new concepts that may end up confusing the candidates.

Tip 4: Revise Quickly With Short Notes

Candidates can keep short notes that sum up the important formulae and topics that have a considerable weightage in the exam. These are quick revision notes to help students remember concepts.

Tip 5: Break The Monotony With Regular Breaks

It is difficult for students to continue studying for extended hours with no break. Last-minute preparation for NEET 2020 is also a stressful one. A break is not just necessary but mandatory to break the monotony and give the overworked brain much needed rest. Taking regular breaks after an interval of study can help boost the concentration levels and can help the mind to perform more efficiently.

Tip 6: Say ‘No’ To Preparation Discussions

A common tendency among aspirants is to discuss their last-minute preparation with others. It is advised to refrain from discussing preparations with friends or family members as no one can predict what will be asked in the exam and how one will perform. The discussion can cause undue stress and undo a lot of their work.

Tip 7: Push Self-doubt Out

It is natural to feel anxious prior to the examinations but experts advise candidates to not mull over mistakes and errors as it would be detrimental to the preparations. Instead, candidates are advised to stay positive, especially during the last days.

Raushan Kumar writes on medical courses at Careers360.