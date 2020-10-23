Image credit: Shutterstock NEET 2020 Counselling Dates: IP University Extends Application Deadline For MBBS Counselling

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (IP University) has extended the last date to register for MBBS counselling. According to an official statement, NEET 2020 qualified candidates can now apply for admission up to October 29. IP University will conduct MBBS counselling for admission to three medical colleges -- NDMC Medical College and Hindu Rao Hospital, Malkaganj; Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Medical College and Hospital, Rohini; and Army College of Medical Sciences, Delhi Cantt.

“IP University has extended last date of submission of online application as well as registration for counseling leading to admissions for the MBBS programme to 29 th October,” an official statement said.

IPU will hold NEET 2020 counselling for 85% state quota seats at NDMC and Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Medical Colleges. Candidates who studied Classes 11 and 12 in Delhi are eligible for admission to the MBBS counselling held by IPU, for admission to the two medical colleges.

100% seats in ACMS are reserved for children of eligible serving Army personnel, ex-Army personnel, and war widows or widows of the Army.

Read the official notification

The Medical Counselling Committee yesterday announced the NEET 2020 counselling schedule for 15% all India quota (AIQ) and central university seats.

The first round of counselling will start on October 27 and the results will be announced on November 5.

The second round of AIQ NEET counselling will begin on November 18. A mop-up round for admission to central, deemed universities, AIIMS and JIPMER institutions will start on December 10.

Check the NEET 2020 Counselling schedule (AIQ and central universities)