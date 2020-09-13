Image credit: Careers360, by special arrangement NEET 2020 Exam: NTA conducting NEET amid COVID-19 outbreak

NEET 2020: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET 2020, is being conducted today under extraordinary circumstances. Close to 16 lakh candidates have registered to write the NEET exam for admission to medical courses. The organising body, The National Testing Agency (NTA) already had stringent rules for the national-level exam but the COVID-19 pandemic has led to the addition of still more guidelines and SOPs. Candidates entered and will write the NEET 2020 while maintaining social distancing; the NTA's security measures included a temperature check; the NEET dress code now includes gloves and masks and the NEET 2020 admit card includes a self-declaration form on the candidate's health status.

NEET 2020: Images From Exam Centres

A worker sanitises the Salt Lake metro station before the NEET 2020 exam began. Kolkata Metro resumed services for NEET 2020 aspirants and the COVID-19 lockdown was lifted. (Credit: PTI)

At an exam centre, the staff gather pens and OMR sheets for NEET 2020 (Credit: Careers360, by special arrangement)





Candidates getting their temperature checked at a NEET 2020 exam centre in Chhattisgarh. (Credit: ANI)

Another candidate gets her temperature checked at a centre in Kolkata, West Bengal (Credit: Careers360, be special arrangement)

The NTA staggered the entry of candidates to allow for social distancing. Candidates were let into the exam centres in batches of 15 women and 15 men at a time. Candidates wait at a centre in Karnataka which has over 1.19 lakh candidates, the third highest in the country. (Credit: ANI)

Candidates inside the exam hall in West Bengal. The NTA increased the number of NEET 2020 exam centres to ensure there are fewer candidates per room and social distancing is possible. The NTA also changed 44 exam centres a few days ago due to COVID-19 measures in those areas. (Credit: Careers360, by special arrangement)

The NTA had also issued special SOPs for exam centres. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has also issued multiple guidelines on holding exams during COVID-19. At an exam centre in West Bengal, the exam hall is being sanitised with disinfectant spray. (Credit: Careers360, by special arrangment)

At the same exam centre, signing the NEET 2020 admit card and the self-declaration form for COVID-19. (Credit: Careers360, by special arrangement)



