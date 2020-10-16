  • Home
NEET 2020 Exam: The Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ thanked the National Testing Agency (NTA) for shortlisting a “cohort of doctors” every year.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Oct 16, 2020 6:40 pm IST | Source: Careers360

NEET 2020: Exams Conducted During COVID-19 Show Spirit of Cooperative Federalism, Says Education Minister
New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA ) this year conducted NEET 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic across the country twice. The Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' took to Twitter and shared a video thanking all the Chief Ministers. He said, “Exams were conducted during "testing" times and the spirit of Cooperative Federalism was clearly visible.”

NEET 2020 Results Live Updates

Encouraging the students who couldn’t qualify the NEET exam, Mr Pokhriyal asked them not to feel disheartened. He said, “An exam cannot define you. The country needs your intellect and acumen in those sectors."

"The eligibility test of NEET is one of the examples of One Nation - One Exam”, Mr Pokriyal added.

As many as 15.97 lakh students registered for NTA NEET this year. NTA, this year, had to conduct the medical entrance test, NEET re-exam on October 14 for the students who could not appear on the test of NEET 2020 September 13 due to COVID-19.

NEET 2020 NEET Results
