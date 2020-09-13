  • Home
NEET 2020 Exam Today: NTA Test For Over 15 Lakh Candidates

NEET 2020 Exam: The NTA will conduct NEET 2020 for over 15 lakh undergraduate medical aspirants today, September 13, from 2 pm.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Sep 13, 2020 7:47 am IST | Source: Careers 360

Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The NEET 2020 exam will be held today from 2 pm to 5 pm in 3,843 exam centres across the country. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is the sole exam for medical and allied programmes in the country and for NEET 2020, there are 15.97 lakh candidates. The NEET is held in pen-and-paper mode. The exam is being conducted in September despite protests by a section of students and even opposition from several states that were against holding such a large-scale exam in the midst the COVID-19 pandemic and, in the case of some states, floods. Originally scheduled for May, NEET 2020 had already been postponed multiple times. The NTA concluded the engineering entrance test, JEE Main, on September 6 and declared the results in just five days, on Friday, September 11.

Follow NEET 2020 Live Updates Here

NEET 2020 Exam Pattern

NEET 2020 exam will include 180 multiple choice questions divided into three sections - Physics, Chemistry and Biology (Botany and Zoology). The Physics and Chemistry sections of NEET 2020 will have equal weightage with 45 multiple choice questions each, and the Biology section will comprise 90 questions. The total marks for NEET 2020 is 720.

NEET 2020 Exam Centre: Organising Transport

With many parts of the country currently under lockdown or curfew to contain the spread of the coronavirus, several state governments and the Railways have extended help and support to students. The NEET 2020 aspirants can avail the transport facilities to reach their designated exam centres today.

NEET 2020 And Dress Code For Students

NTA, in a detailed guideline has set a specified dress code for NEET 2020 aspirants. The instructions on the NEET 2020 admit cards include directions on clothing and footwear that must be followed by the students on the day of NEET exam day.

NEET 2020: Rules To Be Followed By Candidates During Exam

NTA has released exam day guidelines and a separate COVID-19 advisory which all candidates and exam centre staff are expected to follow strictly on NEET 2020 exam day. Students are advised to adhere to the guidelines and follow all disciplinary protocols.

