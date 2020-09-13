NEET 2020 Exam: Ramesh Pokhriyal, Rahul Gandhi, State Chief Ministers Wish Candidates

NEET Exam 2020: With only few hours left for the medical entrance exam, NEET, to begin, ministers and leaders have started conveying good wishes to students on microblogging platform, Twitter. Close to 16 lakh candidates are expected to sit for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) today which will be held at more than 3,500 centres nationwide.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' congratulated all the students going to write the NEET exam 2020 in the midst of COVID-19. He said on Twitter: "Today, I congratulate all the candidates who are appearing in the #NEET exam. I am confident that like the #JEE, candidates appearing in the NEET exam will follow the Corona Guideline and take the exam with complete patience, self-control and confidence.”

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said: "My best wishes to the students appearing for NEET exam and my sympathies to those who couldn’t take it due to the COVID pandemic and floods." The students' group affiliated to the Congress, National Students Union of India, had campaigned to have the NEET postponed due to COVID-19.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik wished candidates "appearing for #NEET2020 during this challenging time". States are assisting candidates in a variety of ways.

Maharashtra's Higher and Technical Education Minister, Uday Samant, also had a message for NEET 2020 exam candidates. At over 2.2 lakh, Maharashtra has the highest number of candidates and exam centres in the country.