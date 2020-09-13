Image credit: Shutterstock NEET 2020 Exam Over; Predict Your Rank

NEET 2020 exam concluded on September 13. After the exam, candidates might be curious to know about the rank they can secure in the NEET exam. NEET 2020 rank predictor is a tool through which candidates can predict their probable rank. NEET Rank predictor is specially designed by experts after analysis and research.

Steps To Predict Rank Using The Rank Predictor Tool

Students can follow the procedure mentioned below to use the rank predictor tool:

Click on the link to open the Rank Predictor tool: NEET Rank Predictor

Students will have to register by entering their name, email address, phone number. Fill the exam details such as expected NEET scores, the application number, date of birth. Students should then click on ‘predict my rank’ and their expected rank will be displayed on the screen.

To predict the expected rank, candidates will require the NEET score which can be calculated using the answer key. The answer key helps candidates to calculate their approximate score.

How To Calculate The Expected NEET Score?

The approximate NEET scores can be calculated using the formula mentioned below:



NEET Scores 2020 = Number of correct answer X 4 - Number of incorrect answers X 1

As per the marking scheme, 4 marks are awarded for every correct answer and one mark is deducted for every incorrect answer. Following the marking scheme, candidates can calculate the NEET score.

Advantages of NEET 2020 Rank Predictor

Medical aspirants can predict their probable rank in the exam using the NEET Rank Predictor tool before the results are announced. With the rank, candidates can make a list of the colleges where they can apply for admission based on their rank.

NEET 2020

NEET is a highly competitive and a single entrance exam for admission into the MBBS, BDS, AYUSH courses in the country. National Testing Agency (NTA) has successfully conducted the exam on September 13 in pen and paper-based mode.