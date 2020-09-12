NEET 2020 Exam Tomorrow: Education Minister Conveys Best Wishes To Aspirants

NEET 2020 Exam: "My Best Wishes To All The Candidates Of NEET Exam", Says Ramesh Pokhriyal
NEET 2020 Exam: The Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' wished the aspirants of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test scheduled for tomorrow.
Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Sep 12, 2020 8:48 pm IST
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' wished the students appearing for the NEET exam for admission to medical and allied courses.
कल #NEET की परीक्षा है और 3862 सेंटरों में लाखों छात्र परीक्षा में बैठ रहें हैं। इस अवसर पर मैं सभी अभ्यर्थियों और अभिभावकों को ढेर सारी शुभकामनाएं देता हूं ।— Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) September 12, 2020
Click here for more Education News