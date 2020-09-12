NEET 2020 Exam Tomorrow: Education Minister Conveys Best Wishes To Aspirants

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' wished the students appearing for the NEET exam for admission to medical and allied courses.

कल #NEET की परीक्षा है और 3862 सेंटरों में लाखों छात्र परीक्षा में बैठ रहें हैं। इस अवसर पर मैं सभी अभ्यर्थियों और अभिभावकों को ढेर सारी शुभकामनाएं देता हूं । — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) September 12, 2020



