NEET 2020 Exam Details: Filling Self-Declaration Form, Dress Code And Documents Required

NEET 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct NEET 2020 on September 13. The NTA has issued guidelines to be followed by NEET applicants at all times. This year, due to COVID-19, additional measures have been taken.

Updated: Sep 11, 2020 3:46 pm IST

New Delhi:

NEET 2020: With over 15 lakh aspirants this year, the NEET is the largest entrance test for an undergraduate programme in the country. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to undergraduate programmes in medicine and allied fields was already conducted following a variety of rules and restrictions but the COVID-19 outbreak has added still more instructions to be followed at the exam centre. The NEET exam SOP includes a NEET dress code and lists of items they can carry to exam centres. The National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) for admission to medical colleges is scheduled to be held on September 13, 2020 between 2 pm and 5 pm.

NTA this year has also provided the candidates with options to change the exam centre cities. A total of 95,000 candidates had availed the facility and their revised choice of exam centre cities have been accommodated. However, September 10, long after releasing the NEET admit cards, the NTA altered around 44 exam centres “due to the implementation of COVID-19 prevention measures.”

10 points on guidelines from NTA official website for NEET 2020:

  1. To maintain social distancing and avoid overcrowding on the NEET 2020 exam day, candidates will be allotted time-slots and they must report to the exam centre accordingly.

  1. Check out the NEET exam centre: Candidates are advised to visit the NEET 2020 exam centre one day before the exam to avoid confusion on the exam day.

  1. NEET aspirants should report to the exam centres before 1 pm. The examinees, as per NTA, will be provided the test booklets at 1:45 pm.

  1. Documents required for neet exam hall: The candidate must download and print all pages that come with their admit card and carry to the exam centre. The document required for NEET exam hall are listed below:

  • All pages of the NEET 2020 admit card clearly printed on A4 size sheets

  • The self-declaration form / undertaking / proforma for NEET 2020 printed on A4 size sheet, duly filled

  • Valid photo ID proof

  • Copy of same photograph that was used in application form to paste on attendance sheet

  • PwD certificate where applicable

  • Documents related to scribes where applicable

  1. Other items allowed in NEET exam hall:

  • Water in transparent bottle

  • Mask and gloves

  • Personal hand sanitiser (50 ml)

  1. Valid ID Proof for NEET 2020: Only the following documents will be accepted as valid ID proof:

  • PAN card

  • Driving License

  • Voter ID

  • 12th Class Board Admit or Registration card

  • Passport

  • Aadhaar Card (With photograph)/E-Aadhaar

  • Ration Card

  • Aadhaar Enrolment No. with Photo.

  1. How to fill self declaration form for NEET 2020: The self declaration form is related to measures to content the spread of COVID-19. The form is attached to the admit card must be downloaded and printed. If a scribe is involved, they will have to bring their own undertaking. Also called an “Undertaking”, it included the following points:

  • Before reaching the NEET exam hall, fill in the required information in the self-declaration form / undertaking / proforma in NEET 2020 admit card

  • Paste photograph

  • Put left-hand thumb impression and make sure it is not smudged

  • Parent’s signature

  • On the day of the exam, candidates have to sign the declaration in the presence of the invigilator

  1. Dress code for NEET 2020 for boys and girls: Candidates are allowed to wear slippers and sandals with low heels. Closed footwear is not permitted as per the dress code for NEET 2020. Shoes or footwear with thick soles and garments with large buttons are NOT permitted. Light clothes with half sleeves and long sleeves are not permitted. NEET aspirants, who wear specific attire for religious or customary reasons must report to the exam centres early for mandatory frisking.

  1. Candidates requiring scribes will be required to bring relevant documents. The scribe must also fill and bring their own self-declaration form / undertaking / proforma for NEET 2020

  2. The last entry in to the NEET exam centres is 1:30 pm.

