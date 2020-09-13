NEET 2020 Exam Concluded Successfully: Check Expected Result Date

NEET 2020 Exam Ends: Check Expected Result Date

The National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test, or NEET 2020, was conducted today, September 13, amidst several NEET SOPs introduced as a measure to contain the spread of COVID-19. As the undergraduate admission test for medical and allied courses is now over, the National Testing Agency -- conducting body of the eligibility test -- will announce NEET 2020 results soon. Along with the NEET 2020 result, category-wise cut off marks for candidates will be declared.

Last year, in 2019, the testing agency had released the NEET results after a month. However, this year owing to the pandemic and disruptions in the academic year, the admissions procedure has already been delayed. Therefore, it can be expected that NTA might release the NEET 2020 within a month-time. NTA, this year has also released the answer keys and JEE Main results in a record time of five days.

The admit cards and the OMR sheets are required to be deposited at the designated drop-boxes allotted for the purpose at the end of the NEET exam. As per COVID-19 guidelines on NEET 2020 exam, the box is said to be opened after three days. Although official NEET answer keys can be expected within three days, the results are likely to take longer.

It is necessary for each aspirant to clear the qualifying cutoff to be eligible to qualify for admissions. For candidates belonging to the General category, the NEET cutoff percentile will be 50th and for OBC, Scheduled Castes, and candidates belonging to Scheduled Tribes, the NEET 2020 cut-off would likely be around 40th. Marks corresponding to the qualifying cutoff percentile will be released by the authorities along with the NEET 2020 result.

NTA NEET 2020 is a pen-paper-based test held for 720 marks. NEET 2020 exam which includes 180 multiple choice questions divided into three sections - Physics, Chemistry and Biology (Botany and Zoology) with 45 questions each is held for a total marks of 720. The NEET 2020 answer key will contain the correct responses to the questions asked in the three-hour pen-and-paper based mode test.