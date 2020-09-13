  • Home
  • Education
  • NEET 2020 Exam: 85-90 Per Cent Candidates Attended, Says Education Minister

NEET 2020 Exam: 85-90 Per Cent Candidates Attended, Says Education Minister

NEET 2020 Exam: The medical entrance test, NEET, ended today with 85-90 per cent attendance. The National Testing Agency has conducted the NEET 2020 exam between 2 pm and 5 pm today.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Sep 13, 2020 7:50 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Live
NEET 2020 Live Updates: 85-90% Students Appeared In Exam; Answer Key, Analysis, Cut Off Soon
NEET 2020 Exam Concluded Successfully: Check Expected Result Date
NEET 2020 Students Reaction: Physics Was ‘Difficult’, Biology Was ‘Tricky’ And COVID-19 Made It Worse
NEET 2020: Answer Key Expected Soon; How And Where To Check
NEET 2020 Exam Over; Predict Your Rank
NEET 2020: NTA Concludes Medical Entrance Test Today; Check What's Next
NEET 2020 Exam: 85-90 Per Cent Candidates Attended, Says Education Minister
NEET 2020: 85-90 Per Cent Attendance, Confirms Official
New Delhi:

As many as 85-90 per cent aspirants of NEET have appeared in the eligibility test today aming the 15.97 lakh registered candidates. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has conducted the NEET 2020 exam between 2 pm and 5 pm today.

The Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal took to Twitter to announce this attendance. The minister said: “NTA informed me that around 85-90% students appeared in #NEET exam today.”

“I sincerely thank all Chief Ministers and DG [Director General] NTA for proper arrangements made to facilitate student participation. NEET participation reflects the tenacity and grit of young #AtmaNirbharBharat,” Mr Pokhriyal added.

Click here for more Education News
NEET 2020 National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEET 2020 Live Updates: 85-90% Students Appeared In Exam; Answer Key, Analysis, Cut Off Soon
Live | NEET 2020 Live Updates: 85-90% Students Appeared In Exam; Answer Key, Analysis, Cut Off Soon
NEET 2020 Exam Concluded Successfully: Check Expected Result Date
NEET 2020 Exam Concluded Successfully: Check Expected Result Date
NEET 2020 Students Reaction: Physics Was ‘Difficult’, Biology Was ‘Tricky’ And COVID-19 Made It Worse
NEET 2020 Students Reaction: Physics Was ‘Difficult’, Biology Was ‘Tricky’ And COVID-19 Made It Worse
NEET 2020: Answer Key Expected Soon; How And Where To Check
NEET 2020: Answer Key Expected Soon; How And Where To Check
NEET 2020 Exam Over; Predict Your Rank
NEET 2020 Exam Over; Predict Your Rank
.......................... Advertisement ..........................