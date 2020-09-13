NEET 2020: 85-90 Per Cent Attendance, Confirms Official

As many as 85-90 per cent aspirants of NEET have appeared in the eligibility test today aming the 15.97 lakh registered candidates. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has conducted the NEET 2020 exam between 2 pm and 5 pm today.

The Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal took to Twitter to announce this attendance. The minister said: “NTA informed me that around 85-90% students appeared in #NEET exam today.”

“I sincerely thank all Chief Ministers and DG [Director General] NTA for proper arrangements made to facilitate student participation. NEET participation reflects the tenacity and grit of young #AtmaNirbharBharat,” Mr Pokhriyal added.