NEET 2020 Dress Code: What To Wear On Exam Day; Check NTA Guidelines

NEET 2020 Dress Code: Candidates, who wear specific attire for religious or customary reason, will be required to report to the exam halls early for mandatory frisking.

Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Sep 9, 2020 7:31 pm IST

New Delhi:

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, or NEET 2020, will be conducted on September 13 by the National Testing Agency. The medical entrance exam is being conducted amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic for which the agency has released a set of instructions in the NEET 2020 admit card. Candidates must follow the instructions carefully and follow them on the exam day to avoid any discrepancies. Along with the COVID-19 instructions, NTA has also set NEET 2020 dress code.

On the exam day, candidates must wear slipper and sandals with low heels. Closed footwear, including shoes, is not permitted to the exam centres. Light clothes with half sleeves and long sleeves are not permitted.

“Candidate are advised to follow the dress code. Shoes or footwear with thick soles and garments with large buttons are not permitted,” NTA said.

Candidates, who wear specific attire for religious or customary reason, they will be required to report to the exam halls early for mandatory frisking, an official statement said.

NEET Dress Code 2020: Important Exam Day Instructions

  1. On the exam day, candidates must carry a hard copy of their NEET 2020 admit card along with the self-declaration form or undertaking, additional photograph same as uploaded on the application form, and valid Photo ID.

  2. Candidates will also be required to carry their personal hand sanitizer, water in transparent bottle, mask and glove.

  3. PwD candidates will be required to bring their certificate and scribe related documents.

The authorities will provide masks to the candidates before entering the examination hall and candidates will be asked to wear the freshly provided masks during the exam.

“In order to stop chances of any unfair means being used in the examination, the candidate is expected to wear the freshly provided mask at the centre. The candidate will be required to remove the mask worn by him/ her from home, and use the mask provided at the centre in examination room,” an official statement said.

National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) NEET UG 2020
