NEET 2020 Dress Code For Exam Day, Check Here

NEET 2020: Candidates must follow the NEET dress code specified by the NTA on the admit card. if a candidate is required to wear any customary attire for a religious purpose, he or she will be required to report at the exam venue early and go through a mandatory frisking.

Education | Written By Bishal Kalita | Updated: Sep 13, 2020 8:30 am IST | Source: Careers 360

RELATED NEWS

Live
NEET 2020 Live Updates: Exam Day Guidelines, Dress Code, Last Minute Tips For Students
NEET 2020 Exam Today: NTA Test For Over 15 Lakh Candidates
NEET 2020 Exam For Over 15 Lakh Students Tomorrow; Check How States Are Assisting
NEET 2020 Exam: "My Best Wishes To All The Candidates Of NEET Exam", Says Ramesh Pokhriyal
NEET 2020: NTA's Guidelines On What To Carry To The Exam Hall
NEET 2020: NTA Guidelines On Self-Declaration, Dress Code And Documents; 10 Points
NEET 2020 Dress Code For Exam Day, Check Here
NEET Dress Code 2020 For Exam Day
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, or NEET 2020, will be conducted today, September 13 at 3,842 exam centres across India. Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the undergraduate Medical entrance exams following government-issued health and safety protocols. The NEET 2020 admit card mentions important exam day instructions, dress code and COVID-19 guidelines that candidates must follow. All the prohibited items, as per NEET 2020 dress code, have been listed in the admit card.

Follow NEET 2020 Live Updates Here

According to official information, 15,97,433 candidates have registered for the NEET exam this year. To ensure that candidates do not indulge in any unfair practices, NEET dress code bans them from wearing certain forms of clothes and footwear. However, if a candidate is required to wear any customary attire for a religious purpose, he or she will be required to report at the exam venue early and go through a mandatory frisking.

NEET Dress Code For Boys

  1. Candidates must wear face masks and gloves.

  2. As per the dress code of NEET, male candidates are allowed to wear half sleeve shirts, T-shirts. Full sleeve shirts are NOT allowed.

  3. Candidates must wear light clothes meaning zip pockets, big buttons, clothes with elaborate embroidery are not allowed. Candidates can wear trousers and simple pants.

  4. Wearing closed shoes is strictly prohibited. Male candidates are allowed to wear slippers or other simple footwear with thin soles.

NEET Dress Code For Girls

  1. Wearing face masks and gloves is mandatory.

  2. As per NEET dress code, female candidates are advised to avoid wearing clothes with full sleeves, elaborate embroidery, flowers, brooches, or large buttons.

  3. Footwear with heels, jeans with big pockets are not allowed.

  4. Candidates are also advised to avoid wearing any kind of jewelry-- earrings, nose rings, rings, pendants, necklaces, bracelets and anklets.

Click here for more Education News
NEET 2020 NEET Dress Code
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEET 2020 Live Updates: Exam Day Guidelines, Dress Code, Last Minute Tips For Students
Live | NEET 2020 Live Updates: Exam Day Guidelines, Dress Code, Last Minute Tips For Students
NEET 2020 Exam Today: NTA Test For Over 15 Lakh Candidates
NEET 2020 Exam Today: NTA Test For Over 15 Lakh Candidates
NATA 2020 Second Test: 71.9 Per Cent Attend, COA Shares Data
NATA 2020 Second Test: 71.9 Per Cent Attend, COA Shares Data
NEET 2020 Exam For Over 15 Lakh Students Tomorrow; Check How States Are Assisting
NEET 2020 Exam For Over 15 Lakh Students Tomorrow; Check How States Are Assisting
FMGE June 2020 Result Out At www.natboard.edu.in; Less Than 10% Pass
FMGE June 2020 Result Out At www.natboard.edu.in; Less Than 10% Pass
.......................... Advertisement ..........................