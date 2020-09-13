Image credit: Shutterstock NEET Dress Code 2020 For Exam Day

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, or NEET 2020, will be conducted today, September 13 at 3,842 exam centres across India. Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the undergraduate Medical entrance exams following government-issued health and safety protocols. The NEET 2020 admit card mentions important exam day instructions, dress code and COVID-19 guidelines that candidates must follow. All the prohibited items, as per NEET 2020 dress code, have been listed in the admit card.

Follow NEET 2020 Live Updates Here

According to official information, 15,97,433 candidates have registered for the NEET exam this year. To ensure that candidates do not indulge in any unfair practices, NEET dress code bans them from wearing certain forms of clothes and footwear. However, if a candidate is required to wear any customary attire for a religious purpose, he or she will be required to report at the exam venue early and go through a mandatory frisking.

NEET Dress Code For Boys

Candidates must wear face masks and gloves. As per the dress code of NEET, male candidates are allowed to wear half sleeve shirts, T-shirts. Full sleeve shirts are NOT allowed. Candidates must wear light clothes meaning zip pockets, big buttons, clothes with elaborate embroidery are not allowed. Candidates can wear trousers and simple pants. Wearing closed shoes is strictly prohibited. Male candidates are allowed to wear slippers or other simple footwear with thin soles.

NEET Dress Code For Girls