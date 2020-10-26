Application For NEET UG Counselling 2020 Starts Tomorrow; Details Here

NEET 2020 counselling will start from tomorrow, October 27, at mcc.nic.in. The online application window for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) round 1 counselling for the all India seats will start from tomorrow. As per the NEET 2020 counselling schedule, the round one of NEET registration and payment of counselling fees will continue till November 2. Candidates meeting the NEET 2020 cut-off can apply online at mcc.nic.in for the 15 per cent all India seats for admission to undergraduate medical and allied programmes in the country. NEET 2020 counselling process consists of registration, payment of fee and choice filling; choice filling and locking; processing of seat allotment; result and reporting.

NEET counselling under the 15 per cent all India quota include seats at government colleges (except those in Jammu and Kashmir), central and deemed universities, seats reserved for children of Insured Persons (IP quota) in Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) medical colleges and seats available at the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC) Pune. While for the 85 per cent state quota seats NEET 2020 counselling will be conducted by the respective state authorities for admission to state government and private dental, medical colleges. The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) will administer the NEET UG counselling on behalf of the Medical Counselling Committee.

NEET 2020 Counselling Process

Step 1: Registration

Candidates willing to apply online for the all India seats will have to register themselves for the NEET 2020 counselling process at mcc.nic.in. Candidates have to enter their roll numbers, registration numbers, names, mother’s name, and dates of birth as printed on their NEET 2020 scorecard while registering online for admission to medical seats.

Step 2: Payment Of Counselling Fee

The NEET 2020 counselling application will only be considered complete when candidates will make the fee payment for NEET UG counselling. The NEET UG counselling fee comprises a refundable and a non-refundable fee.

Step 3: Exercising And Locking Choices

Candidates will have to fill the choice of course and give preferences of the college or institute they desire to get admission. There is no limit to the number of choices a candidate can make. Candidates are advised to lock the choices, failing which the choices will be locked automatically by DGHS.

Step 4: Seat Allotment List

DGHS on behalf of MCC will release the NEET 2020 seat allotment list for candidates to check which college is allotted to them. Candidates will have to download the NEET seat allotment letter within the due dates.

Step 5: Reporting To Allotted College

In the final step of NEET 2020 counselling, candidates will have to report to the allotted college with their NEET allotment letter 2020 to complete the admission formalities.

Nearly 317 MBBS and 22 dental ESIC seats will be available in AIQ quota. Previously, all medical or dental seats were filled under IP Quota in ESIC Medical/Dental colleges. These seats will now be filled by DGHS under AIQ Quota seats. As compared to 2019, the number of medical colleges participating in AIQ counselling has raised, increasing the number of seats available under AIQ from 4,064 in 2018 to 4,591 this year. A total of 235 medical colleges will be participating in AIQ counselling.