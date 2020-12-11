  • Home
NEET 2020 Counselling : Mop-Up Round Registration Begins for 3661 Seats

NEET 2020: Candidates who have not been allotted any seat or those who exited from counselling are eligible for the mop-up round.

Education | Edited by Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Dec 11, 2020 7:21 pm IST

New Delhi:

The registration process for the mop-up round of NEET 2020 counselling started today, December 11. The Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) and Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) candidates can register for the counselling round at NEET official website ntaneet.nic.in. The candidates who have not been allotted any seat or those who exited from either round one or two of NEET 2020 counselling are eligible for the mop-up round. A total of 3661 seats are available for the candidates.

The mop-up round is conducted for NEET MBBS/BDS admission to vacant seats in deemed and central universities including Employees' State Insurance Corporation Medical College and Hospital (ESIC) Faridabad, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Puducherry .

Steps To Register For Counselling Session

  • Login to NEET 2020 page using the roll number

  • Fill up personal details including application number and communication details

  • Press enter to generate an OTP

The NEET 2020 candidates will have to fill up fresh choices of courses and colleges latest by December 14, 2020. The Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) will conduct the NEET 2020 seat allotment processing on December 15 and 16 and the final result will be declared on December 17.

