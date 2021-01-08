NEET Counselling 2020 Stray Vacancy Result Announced At Mcc.nic.in

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) counselling 2020 stray vacancy counselling result has been declared at mcc.nic.in on January 7. The Medical Council Committee (MCC) has opened the registration window for the stray vacancy round of NEET counselling 2020 on January 4. Candidates who applied online for the stray vacancy round of NEET 2020 counselling will be able to check their NEET UG stray vacancy round counselling results at mcc.nic.in. The NEET UG counselling result 2020 of stray round has been updated on the official website of MCC in the form of PDF.

MCC NEET 2020 Counselling Stray Round Result -- Direct Link

Aspirants of MCC NEET 2020 counselling can enroll them for admission to Central or Deemed universities, ESIC, AIIMS and JIPMER institutes. MCC has released separate lists of candidates for admission to Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), Delhi University, Employee State Insured Cooperation (ESIC), Deemed and Central universities. The stray round was conducted to fill 2,463 vacant seats for MBBS and BDS courses in AIIMS, VMMC, DU, AMU, BHU, JIPMER, JMI, deemed universities, and ESIC.

To Check MCC NEET Counselling Stray Round Result

Visit the official website of MCC -- mcc.nic.in

Go to the ‘UG Medical Counselling’ section

Click on the designated NEET UG Counselling stray round result link

Download the NEET 2020 counselling result PDF

Check the NEET stray vacancy result

Candidates satisfied with the seat allotted as per NEET counselling stray round result will be required to report at the respective college for the document verification before January 15.