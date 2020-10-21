NEET 2020 Counselling Dates To be Released By MCC Soon

The NEET Counselling 2020 dates will be announced soon. The Directorate General of Health Sciences (DGHS) on behalf of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will conduct the NEET counselling. The schedule of NEET counselling for admission in MBBS/BDS courses will be uploaded on MCC’s official website- mcc.nic.in.

Candidates who have qualified for the NEET 2020 examination will be eligible to participate in NEET counselling. The counselling will be held for admission into 15 per cent All India Quota (AIQ) seats in government medical and dental colleges (except in Jammu & Kashmir), for all the seats in central and deemed universities, and for Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC).

Admissions to 85% of the seats in state government colleges in private unaided/aided minority /non-minority medical or dental colleges will be through the state NEET counselling 2020 process.

NEET Counselling Process:

NEET counselling process consists of five main steps:

Step 1: Registration

Step 2: Counselling Fee payment

Step 3: Choice filling and locking

Step 4: Release of seat allotment list

Step 5: Reporting to the college

Nearly 317 MBBS and 22 dental ESIC seats will be available in AIQ quota. Previously, all medical or dental seats were filled under IP Quota in ESIC Medical/Dental colleges. These seats will be now filled by DGHS under AIQ Quota seats.

As compared to 2019, the number of medical colleges participating in AIQ counselling has raised, increasing the number of seats available under AIQ from 4064 in 2018 to 4591 this year. A total of 235 medical colleges will be participating in AIQ counselling

Seat Matrix In NEET Counselling 2020

Seat matrix for NEET 2020 counselling will be published by DHGS before the start of each round. Separate seat matrix will be released for MBBS, BDS, AIQ seats in Central University, Deemed University and seats offered in ESIC institutes.