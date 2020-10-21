  • Home
  • Education
  • NEET 2020 Counselling Dates To be Released By MCC Soon

NEET 2020 Counselling Dates To be Released By MCC Soon

The NEET Counselling 2020 dates will be announced soon. The Directorate General of Health Sciences (DGHS) on behalf of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will conduct the NEET counselling. The schedule of NEET counselling for admission in MBBS/BDS courses will be uploaded on mcc.nic.in.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Oct 21, 2020 10:05 am IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Talent Not Tied To Money: Arvind Kejriwal On Delhi Government School Students' Performance In NEET, JEE
Claims Of Errors In NEET 2020 Results 'Fake, Fabricated': NTA
569 Delhi Government School Students Clear NEET 2020: Manish Sisodia
Number Of Seats In MBBS Course Increased To 4,000 In West Bengal: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee
NEET Counselling 2020: FAQs On All India, Central University Counselling
Twin Sons Of Kashmiri Shopkeeper Shine In NEET 2020
NEET 2020 Counselling Dates To be Released By MCC Soon
NEET 2020 Counselling Dates To be Released By MCC Soon
New Delhi:

The NEET Counselling 2020 dates will be announced soon. The Directorate General of Health Sciences (DGHS) on behalf of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will conduct the NEET counselling. The schedule of NEET counselling for admission in MBBS/BDS courses will be uploaded on MCC’s official website- mcc.nic.in.

Candidates who have qualified for the NEET 2020 examination will be eligible to participate in NEET counselling. The counselling will be held for admission into 15 per cent All India Quota (AIQ) seats in government medical and dental colleges (except in Jammu & Kashmir), for all the seats in central and deemed universities, and for Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC).

Admissions to 85% of the seats in state government colleges in private unaided/aided minority /non-minority medical or dental colleges will be through the state NEET counselling 2020 process.

NEET Counselling Process:

NEET counselling process consists of five main steps:

Step 1: Registration

Step 2: Counselling Fee payment

Step 3: Choice filling and locking

Step 4: Release of seat allotment list

Step 5: Reporting to the college

Nearly 317 MBBS and 22 dental ESIC seats will be available in AIQ quota. Previously, all medical or dental seats were filled under IP Quota in ESIC Medical/Dental colleges. These seats will be now filled by DGHS under AIQ Quota seats.

As compared to 2019, the number of medical colleges participating in AIQ counselling has raised, increasing the number of seats available under AIQ from 4064 in 2018 to 4591 this year. A total of 235 medical colleges will be participating in AIQ counselling

Seat Matrix In NEET Counselling 2020

Seat matrix for NEET 2020 counselling will be published by DHGS before the start of each round. Separate seat matrix will be released for MBBS, BDS, AIQ seats in Central University, Deemed University and seats offered in ESIC institutes.

Click here for more Education News
NEET 2020
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
DUET 2020 Answer Key Released For MPhil, PhD Courses At Nta.ac.in; Raise Objections By October 22
DUET 2020 Answer Key Released For MPhil, PhD Courses At Nta.ac.in; Raise Objections By October 22
Talent Not Tied To Money: Arvind Kejriwal On Delhi Government School Students' Performance In NEET, JEE
Talent Not Tied To Money: Arvind Kejriwal On Delhi Government School Students' Performance In NEET, JEE
Karnataka CET Cell Releases PGCET, DCET Answer Key; Raise Objections Till October 24
Karnataka CET Cell Releases PGCET, DCET Answer Key; Raise Objections Till October 24
UPSEE Counselling Process: Document Verification, Choice Locking Start, Check Details
UPSEE Counselling Process: Document Verification, Choice Locking Start, Check Details
DU Admission 2020: Over 4,800 Students Apply On Day 2 Of Admissions Under Second Cut-Off List
DU Admission 2020: Over 4,800 Students Apply On Day 2 Of Admissions Under Second Cut-Off List
.......................... Advertisement ..........................