NEET 2020 Correction Window Reopens; Edit NEET Application Form At Ntaneet.nic.in

The National Testing Agency, or NTA, has re-opened the correction window of NEET application form 2020 from September 23 to till 30, 2020. Through NTA NEET 2020 correction window, candidates would be able to make changes in their personal details such as: Mother’s name, father’s name, gender, category, person with disability, state code of eligibility and nationality.

According to the official NTA notification, “This facility for correction in the particulars in the Online Application Form is made operational on the website ntaneet.nic.in from September 23, 2020, to September 30, 2020. The candidates are advised to visit the website and verify their particulars and make necessary corrections, if and wherever required in the above fields only.”

Correction in the NEET Online Application Forms will be accepted up to 5 PM and submission of fee up could be done till 11.50 PM.

“In case, any additional fee payment becomes due because of the type of changes made, the requisite (additional) fee, if applicable, can be paid through Credit/Debit Card/ Net banking/UPI and PAYTM. The final changes/update in the online application form will be reflected only after the payment, in such cases,” said the notice.

The correction window opened earlier for the registered candidates till July 30, 2020. Nearly 15.97 lakh NEET registered candidates were allowed to make changes in NEET 2020 application form through the correction window.

“In view of the hardships faced by the aspirants of NEET UG 2020 in making corrections in the particulars in the Online Application Form due to COVID- 19 epidemic, the National Testing Agency is once again providing the facility for making corrections in the particulars in the Online Application Form,” read the official notification.

According to the notice, on-demand of various candidates for correction in the application form, the NEET 2020 registration edit window is made available. Earlier, the authority had started NEET correction window 2020 from June 5 to 15.

NEET Application Form 2020

Changes to the NEET 2020 application form can be made as follows:

Step 1: Fill in the complete NEET 2020 application form

Step 2: Upload the scanned documents

Step 3: Payment of NEET 2020 registration fees

Step 4: Download the receipt and take a print out for future reference

As per the official notification, it is to be noted that, “No change in the application form will be accepted through Fax/Application, including e-mail etc. The e-mails sent by the candidates earlier for correction may/may not have been accounted for in their Application Form. Hence, they are requested to verify their Application Form very carefully and themselves as it is the last chance of correction being provided to the candidates.”