NEET 2020: Check Previous Year’s Category Wise Assam Cut Off

NEET 2020: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Assam will release the Assam NEET cutoff for admission to 85% state quota seats in MBBS and BDS colleges.

Written By Ruchika Chauhan | Updated: Sep 10, 2020 8:36 am IST

New Delhi:

The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Assam will release the Assam NEET cutoff for admission to 85% state quota seats in MBBS and BDS colleges. While the cutoff for 15% All India Quota (AIQ) seats will be published by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). The cutoff for Assam is the last rank and corresponding scores at which admission to six medical and three dental colleges will be granted. The admission to Assam MBBS, BDS seats will be granted on the basis of NEET 2020 scores.

The state counselling authority will publish a state merit list, based on which the seat allotment will be done. NEET 2020 qualified candidates who will register for the counselling process will only be included in the merit list and considered for admission.
NEET cutoff for Assam will be declared after considering various factors, which can be checked below:

  • Number of candidates appearing in NEET 2020

  • Questions difficulty level

  • Availability of seats for MBBS/BDS admission in Assam

  • Scores obtained in NEET

  • Reservation category

Candidates can refer to the last year’s NEET Cutoff for AIQ seats and state quota seats to have an idea about their admission chances in colleges. Also, taking reference from the previous year’s cutoff will help candidates during the choice filling process.


NEET 2019 Cutoff Assam for MBBS – 15% All India Quota


College Name

General

Rank

Scores

Assam Medical College, Dibrugarh

11275

586

Tezpur Medical College, Tezpur

12286

583

Jorhat Medical College and Hospital, Jorhat

12133

583

Silchar Medical College, Silchar

11590

585

Guwahati Medical College, Guwahati

7482

601

Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College, Barpeta

12395

583


15% AIQ NEET Cut off for BDS colleges


College Name

General

Rank

Scores

Regional Dental College, Guwahati

18045

565


NEET 2019 Cutoff Assam for MBBS – 85% State Quota Seats


Name of College

UR

Rank

AIR

Score

Assam Medical College, Dibrugarh

356

59934

483

Gauhati Medical College, Guwahati

950

114557

415

Silchar Medical College, Silchar

345

58935

484

Jorhat Medical College, Jorhat

285

52243

495

Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College, Barpeta

350

59647

483

Tezpur Medical College, Tezpur

357

59966

483



NEET Cutoff for BDS - 85% state quota seats



Name of College

UR

Rank

AIR

Score

Regional Dental College, Guwahati

411

66020

474

Govt. Dental College, Dibrugarh

634

89090

443

Govt. Dental College, Silchar

718

95191

436


NEET 2020 is scheduled to be conducted on September 13 in offline mode. The admission process to Assam medical and dental colleges will be conducted tentatively in October.

