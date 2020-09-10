NEET 2020: Check Previous Year’s Category Wise Assam Cut Off
NEET 2020: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Assam will release the Assam NEET cutoff for admission to 85% state quota seats in MBBS and BDS colleges.
The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Assam will release the Assam NEET cutoff for admission to 85% state quota seats in MBBS and BDS colleges. While the cutoff for 15% All India Quota (AIQ) seats will be published by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). The cutoff for Assam is the last rank and corresponding scores at which admission to six medical and three dental colleges will be granted. The admission to Assam MBBS, BDS seats will be granted on the basis of NEET 2020 scores.
The state counselling authority will publish a state merit list, based on which the seat allotment will be done. NEET 2020 qualified candidates who will register for the counselling process will only be included in the merit list and considered for admission.
NEET cutoff for Assam will be declared after considering various factors, which can be checked below:
Number of candidates appearing in NEET 2020
Questions difficulty level
Availability of seats for MBBS/BDS admission in Assam
Scores obtained in NEET
Reservation category
Candidates can refer to the last year’s NEET Cutoff for AIQ seats and state quota seats to have an idea about their admission chances in colleges. Also, taking reference from the previous year’s cutoff will help candidates during the choice filling process.
NEET 2019 Cutoff Assam for MBBS – 15% All India Quota
College Name
General
Rank
Scores
Assam Medical College, Dibrugarh
11275
586
Tezpur Medical College, Tezpur
12286
583
Jorhat Medical College and Hospital, Jorhat
12133
583
Silchar Medical College, Silchar
11590
585
Guwahati Medical College, Guwahati
7482
601
Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College, Barpeta
12395
583
15% AIQ NEET Cut off for BDS colleges
College Name
General
Rank
Scores
Regional Dental College, Guwahati
18045
565
NEET 2019 Cutoff Assam for MBBS – 85% State Quota Seats
Name of College
UR
Rank
AIR
Score
Assam Medical College, Dibrugarh
356
59934
483
Gauhati Medical College, Guwahati
950
114557
415
Silchar Medical College, Silchar
345
58935
484
Jorhat Medical College, Jorhat
285
52243
495
Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College, Barpeta
350
59647
483
Tezpur Medical College, Tezpur
357
59966
483
NEET Cutoff for BDS - 85% state quota seats
Name of College
UR
Rank
AIR
Score
Regional Dental College, Guwahati
411
66020
474
Govt. Dental College, Dibrugarh
634
89090
443
Govt. Dental College, Silchar
718
95191
436
NEET 2020 is scheduled to be conducted on September 13 in offline mode. The admission process to Assam medical and dental colleges will be conducted tentatively in October.