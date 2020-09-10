NEET 2020: Check Previous Year’s Category Wise Assam Cut Off

The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Assam will release the Assam NEET cutoff for admission to 85% state quota seats in MBBS and BDS colleges. While the cutoff for 15% All India Quota (AIQ) seats will be published by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). The cutoff for Assam is the last rank and corresponding scores at which admission to six medical and three dental colleges will be granted. The admission to Assam MBBS, BDS seats will be granted on the basis of NEET 2020 scores.

The state counselling authority will publish a state merit list, based on which the seat allotment will be done. NEET 2020 qualified candidates who will register for the counselling process will only be included in the merit list and considered for admission.

NEET cutoff for Assam will be declared after considering various factors, which can be checked below:





Number of candidates appearing in NEET 2020

Questions difficulty level

Availability of seats for MBBS/BDS admission in Assam

Scores obtained in NEET

Reservation category

Candidates can refer to the last year’s NEET Cutoff for AIQ seats and state quota seats to have an idea about their admission chances in colleges. Also, taking reference from the previous year’s cutoff will help candidates during the choice filling process.





NEET 2019 Cutoff Assam for MBBS – 15% All India Quota





College Name General Rank Scores Assam Medical College, Dibrugarh 11275 586 Tezpur Medical College, Tezpur 12286 583 Jorhat Medical College and Hospital, Jorhat 12133 583 Silchar Medical College, Silchar 11590 585 Guwahati Medical College, Guwahati 7482 601 Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College, Barpeta 12395 583





15% AIQ NEET Cut off for BDS colleges





College Name General Rank Scores Regional Dental College, Guwahati 18045 565





NEET 2019 Cutoff Assam for MBBS – 85% State Quota Seats





Name of College UR Rank AIR Score Assam Medical College, Dibrugarh 356 59934 483 Gauhati Medical College, Guwahati 950 114557 415 Silchar Medical College, Silchar 345 58935 484 Jorhat Medical College, Jorhat 285 52243 495 Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College, Barpeta 350 59647 483 Tezpur Medical College, Tezpur 357 59966 483









NEET Cutoff for BDS - 85% state quota seats







Name of College UR Rank AIR Score Regional Dental College, Guwahati 411 66020 474 Govt. Dental College, Dibrugarh 634 89090 443 Govt. Dental College, Silchar 718 95191 436





NEET 2020 is scheduled to be conducted on September 13 in offline mode. The admission process to Assam medical and dental colleges will be conducted tentatively in October.