NEET 2020 Exams, Admit Card, NTA COVID-19 Guidelines

Apart from the answer sheet, candidates appearing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) tomorrow have to submit the filled-in NEET admit cards to the invigilator. Without depositing the admit card, a candidate’s answer sheet might not be evaluated. NEET, the largest exam for admission to undergraduate medical and other programmes, will be held tomorrow, September 13 from 2 pm to 5 pm for over 15 lakh aspirants.

“Duly filled Admit Card at the end of the examination must be handed over to the Invigilator. Failure to do so may result in non-evaluation of your OMR answers sheet,” reads a statement from the NEET 2020 admit card.

It further adds: “On completion of the test, candidates must hand over the OMR Sheet (both Original and Office Copy) to the Invigilator and take away only the Test Booklet with them.”

Assuring the safety of the aspirants and the invigilators on the day of NEET exam, the administering body -- National Testing Agency (NTA) has taken a variety of precautionary measures in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Candidates appearing for the eligibility test amid COVID-19 are expected to follow certain guidelines on NEET 2020 exam day. Aspirants of NEET will have to compulsorily wear face masks and hand gloves on the NEET exam centres to decrease the possibility of spread of coronavirus. The NEET admit card issued earlier at ntaneet.nic.in and nta.ac.in had details of guidelines including filling up of a self-declaration form to ensure that all the candidates on the exam centres are safe.