NEET 2020: Best Books For Exam Preparation, Check Here
Aspirants preparing for the medical entrance should know about the NEET 2020 best books, which need to be referred for better results. Before starting the NEET preparation, aspirants should have a steady goal-oriented strategy. As it is widely known that NEET is the only entrance exam for granting medical UG admission, the competition to get a medical seat is very high. In order to ace the NEET 2020 with ease, studying from the best books is imperative.
The market or social platforms has a plethora of NEET 2020 books and study materials but choosing the best out of the lot is a tedious task for aspirants. Selecting the best books is the most important part of the NEET 2020 preparation journey. In order to know the subject wise best books, this article aims to help aspirants to choose the best books for NEET 2020 preparation.
Best books for NEET 2020 - Know the brief
Aspirants should know that the NEET syllabus comprises questions from both class 11 and class 12 for each subject. A major portion of the entire syllabus is covered from the NCERT books. Hence, the NCERT books will be highly advised by experts and clear the basic concepts for each section of the syllabus. As NCERT is the primary book for every subject but for more reference besides of this, aspirants can go through the subject wise NEET reference books.
Best books for NEET Physics
The Physics section of the NEET 2020 syllabus is tough amongst the other two subjects. As it is known to all that the question of NEET Physics comprises the numerical based problems, hence it requires extensive knowledge about each and every topic. Aspirants can go through the below mentioned best books of physics which help aspirants to prepare for NEET 2020.
- Class XI & Class XII (NCERT Physics)
- Concepts of Physics by H. C. Verma
- Objective Physics By DC Pandey
- Fundamentals of Physics by Halliday, Resnick, and Walker
- Fundamental Physics by Pradeep
- Problems in General Physics by IE Irodov
Best books for NEET Chemistry
The syllabus of Chemistry comprises the three sections i,e. Organic, Inorganic, and Physical. Physical Chemistry for NEET compromises the problems based on calculation whereas Organic and inorganic NEET syllabus will be based on the reaction and their mechanism which mostly are a memory-based. Aspirants can go through the below mentioned section-wise best books for NEET Chemistry.
Books for NEET Physical Chemistry
- Class XI & Class XII (NCERT Physical Chemistry)
- Physical Chemistry by O.P. Tandon
- Physical Chemistry by P. Bahadur
- Practice books by N Awasthi
Books for NEET Organic Chemistry
- Class XI & Class XII (NCERT Organic Chemistry)
- Organic Chemistry Objective by Arihant
- Organic Chemistry by O.P. Tandon
- Organic Chemistry by Morrison and Boyd
- Practice books by MS Chauhan
Books for NEET Inorganic Chemistry
- Class XI & Class XII (NCERT Inorganic Chemistry)
- Concise Inorganic Chemistry by JD Lee
- Inorganic Chemistry by O.P. Tandon
- Practice books by VK Jaiswal
Best books for NEET Biology
The NEET Biology syllabus comprises the most number of questions. As in the NEET 2020 entrance exam, half of the question will be based on the Biology syllabus. NEET books will assist aspirants in retaining the concepts and will also help them in preparing for objective type questions. Aspirants can go through the below-mentioned books of Biology for NEET 2020 preparation.
- NCERT Biology Class XI and Class XII textbooks
- Biology Vol 1 and Vol 2 by Trueman
- Objective Biology by Dinesh
- Objective Botany by Ansari
- Pradeep Guide on Biology
- GR Bathla publications for Biology
Tips to prepare with NEET 2020 best books
- Focus the chapter with more weightage
- Study according to a proper plan
- Prepare your own made notes from the best books
- Revise the concept of books regularly
Aspirants are advised to cover each and important topics from the books.
Raushan Kumar writes on medical examinations at Careers360.