NEET 2020: Best Books For Exam Preparation, Check Here

Best books for NEET 2020 - Know the brief

Aspirants preparing for the medical entrance should know about the NEET 2020 best books, which need to be referred for better results. Before starting the NEET preparation, aspirants should have a steady goal-oriented strategy. As it is widely known that NEET is the only entrance exam for granting medical UG admission, the competition to get a medical seat is very high. In order to ace the NEET 2020 with ease, studying from the best books is imperative.

The market or social platforms has a plethora of NEET 2020 books and study materials but choosing the best out of the lot is a tedious task for aspirants. Selecting the best books is the most important part of the NEET 2020 preparation journey. In order to know the subject wise best books, this article aims to help aspirants to choose the best books for NEET 2020 preparation.

Aspirants should know that the NEET syllabus comprises questions from both class 11 and class 12 for each subject. A major portion of the entire syllabus is covered from the NCERT books. Hence, the NCERT books will be highly advised by experts and clear the basic concepts for each section of the syllabus. As NCERT is the primary book for every subject but for more reference besides of this, aspirants can go through the subject wise NEET reference books.

Best books for NEET Physics

The Physics section of the NEET 2020 syllabus is tough amongst the other two subjects. As it is known to all that the question of NEET Physics comprises the numerical based problems, hence it requires extensive knowledge about each and every topic. Aspirants can go through the below mentioned best books of physics which help aspirants to prepare for NEET 2020.

Class XI & Class XII (NCERT Physics)

Concepts of Physics by H. C. Verma

Objective Physics By DC Pandey

Fundamentals of Physics by Halliday, Resnick, and Walker

Fundamental Physics by Pradeep

Problems in General Physics by IE Irodov

Best books for NEET Chemistry

The syllabus of Chemistry comprises the three sections i,e. Organic, Inorganic, and Physical. Physical Chemistry for NEET compromises the problems based on calculation whereas Organic and inorganic NEET syllabus will be based on the reaction and their mechanism which mostly are a memory-based. Aspirants can go through the below mentioned section-wise best books for NEET Chemistry.

Books for NEET Physical Chemistry

Class XI & Class XII (NCERT Physical Chemistry)

Physical Chemistry by O.P. Tandon

Physical Chemistry by P. Bahadur

Practice books by N Awasthi

Books for NEET Organic Chemistry

Class XI & Class XII (NCERT Organic Chemistry)

Organic Chemistry Objective by Arihant

Organic Chemistry by O.P. Tandon

Organic Chemistry by Morrison and Boyd

Practice books by MS Chauhan

Books for NEET Inorganic Chemistry

Class XI & Class XII (NCERT Inorganic Chemistry)

Concise Inorganic Chemistry by JD Lee

Inorganic Chemistry by O.P. Tandon

Practice books by VK Jaiswal

Best books for NEET Biology

The NEET Biology syllabus comprises the most number of questions. As in the NEET 2020 entrance exam, half of the question will be based on the Biology syllabus. NEET books will assist aspirants in retaining the concepts and will also help them in preparing for objective type questions. Aspirants can go through the below-mentioned books of Biology for NEET 2020 preparation.

NCERT Biology Class XI and Class XII textbooks

Biology Vol 1 and Vol 2 by Trueman

Objective Biology by Dinesh

Objective Botany by Ansari

Pradeep Guide on Biology

GR Bathla publications for Biology

Tips to prepare with NEET 2020 best books

Focus the chapter with more weightage

Study according to a proper plan

Prepare your own made notes from the best books

Revise the concept of books regularly

Aspirants are advised to cover each and important topics from the books.

