  • Home
  • Education
  • NEET Result On Friday, Fresh Exam For Those Who Missed It Due To COVID-19

NEET Result On Friday, Fresh Exam For Those Who Missed It Due To COVID-19

The Supreme Court of India has allowed NEET exam to be held on October 14, 2020, for the students who could not appear for in NEET Exam conducted on September 12 due to COVID-19 infection. NEET result 2020 will now be released on October 16.

Education | Edited by Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Oct 12, 2020 1:13 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Live
NEET Result 2020 Live Updates: NTA To Announce NEET Result On October 16; Special Exam On October 14
NEET Results 2020 Not Today; Re-Exam On October 14 For Candidates Who Couldn't Appear
NEET Results 2020 Soon; Know How To Check On Mobile Phone
NEET 2020 Results To Be Released Shortly; Check Declaration Time
NEET Result 2020: Counselling Schedule And Eligibility Criteria
NEET Result 2020 Soon; Know Where And How To Check
NEET Result On Friday, Fresh Exam For Those Who Missed It Due To COVID-19
NEET Result On Friday, Fresh Exam For Those Who Missed It Due To COVID-19
New Delhi:

The Supreme Court of India has allowed NEET exam to be held on October 14, 2020, for the students who could not appear for in NEET Exam conducted on September 12 due to COVID-19 infection or because of residing in containment zones. As per the information provided, NEET result 2020, which was expected today, will now be released on October 16.

NTA would also release the NEET final answer key, NEET 2020 Rank List for All India Quota (AIQ) along with NEET result 2020. Agency will share the state-wise NEET merit list with the respective authorities to conduct the NEET counselling for 85 per cent medical and dental seats.

Follow NEET Result 2020 Live Updates here

NEET exam 2020 was coducted by NTA on September 13 with stringent measures amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Around 15.97 lakhs aspirants registered for the NEET exam 2020. Out of total registered aspirants, Over 85-90 per cent of 15.97 lakh candidates appeared in NEET 2020 exam, as per education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’.

(With inputs from ANI)

Click here for more Education News
NTA NEET result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEET Result 2020 Live Updates: NTA To Announce NEET Result On October 16; Special Exam On October 14
Live | NEET Result 2020 Live Updates: NTA To Announce NEET Result On October 16; Special Exam On October 14
DU Admission 2020: Delhi University Starts First Fully Online Admission Process
DU Admission 2020: Delhi University Starts First Fully Online Admission Process
56.55% Pass CBSE Class 10 Compartment Exam; Result Declared Today
56.55% Pass CBSE Class 10 Compartment Exam; Result Declared Today
NEET Results 2020 Not Today; Re-Exam On October 14 For Candidates Who Couldn't Appear
NEET Results 2020 Not Today; Re-Exam On October 14 For Candidates Who Couldn't Appear
CBSE Class 10 Compartment Declared; Direct Link, How To Download
CBSE Class 10 Compartment Declared; Direct Link, How To Download
.......................... Advertisement ..........................