NEET Result On Friday, Fresh Exam For Those Who Missed It Due To COVID-19

The Supreme Court of India has allowed NEET exam to be held on October 14, 2020, for the students who could not appear for in NEET Exam conducted on September 12 due to COVID-19 infection or because of residing in containment zones. As per the information provided, NEET result 2020, which was expected today, will now be released on October 16.

NTA would also release the NEET final answer key, NEET 2020 Rank List for All India Quota (AIQ) along with NEET result 2020. Agency will share the state-wise NEET merit list with the respective authorities to conduct the NEET counselling for 85 per cent medical and dental seats.

NEET exam 2020 was coducted by NTA on September 13 with stringent measures amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Around 15.97 lakhs aspirants registered for the NEET exam 2020. Out of total registered aspirants, Over 85-90 per cent of 15.97 lakh candidates appeared in NEET 2020 exam, as per education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’.

(With inputs from ANI)