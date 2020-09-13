NEET 2020 Answer Key (Unofficial) Released; Check Your Probable Score

  • Home
NEET 2020: With the solutions released in NEET 2020 answer key, students appeared for NEET 2020 will be able to match the marked responses in OMR sheet and calculate their probable score.

Education | Edited by Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Sep 13, 2020 9:17 pm IST

New Delhi:

Now that the NEET 2020 exam has been successfully conducted, several coaching institutes have released unofficial answer keys of NEET 2020. Aakash Institute has released its answer key as well. NEET answer key 2020 is being released for all the sets of the question paper. The unofficial NEET answer key 2020 will have the answers of the questions asked in the NEET 2020 entrance exam.

With the solutions released by Aakash in NEET 2020 answer key, students appeared for NEET 2020 will be able to match the marked responses in OMR sheet and calculate their probable score. However, the NTA will release the official answer key soon on its portal; the NEET answer key by Aakash is an unofficial document being released for the candidates to calculate cut off in national level medical entrance exam. The NEET 2020 answer key by National Testing Agency (NTA), the final authority, must be referred to for accurate match.

NEET 2020 was held on September 13, for admission in MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and BVSc and AH courses offered in colleges across India.

NEET 2020 Answer Key: How To Download

NEET answer key 2020 by Aakash institute has solutions to the 180 questions asked in the NEET entrance exam. To download the answer key by Aakash of NEET 2020, candidates can follow the steps mentioned below:

  • Click on the link

  • Candidates can download the answer key

  • Match the solutions provided with the NEET answer key 2020

  • Predict the scores using the marking scheme

NEET 2020 Answer Key: How To Calculate Scores

To calculate the scores using the answer key, candidates can follow these steps:

  • Match the marked answers with the solutions provided in answer key 2020

  • Calculate the number of correct and incorrect responses

  • The total correct answers should be multiplied by 4, while incorrect answers should be multiplied by 1

  • The total correct and incorrect answers must be subtracted to get the expected scores

