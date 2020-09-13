NEET 2020: Answer Key Expected Soon; How And Where To Check

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will publish the NEET answer key soon after the completion of the medical entrance test. Candidates will be able to check the answer key of NEET 2020 on the official website of NTA -- ntaneet.nta.nic.in. Students who wrote the eligibility test of NEET 2020 today between 2 pm and 5 pm can match the NEET answer key and calculate their probable score to ascertain their chances of admission to the desired institutes. However, after the end of NEET 2020 shift today at 5 pm, several coaching institutes will release unofficial NEET 2020 answer keys.

NEET 2020 exam which includes 180 multiple choice questions divided into three sections - Physics, Chemistry and Biology (Botany and Zoology) with 45 questions each is held for a total marks of 720. The NEET 2020 answer key will contain the correct responses to the questions asked in the three-hour pen-and-paper based mode test.

The official NEET 2020 answer key, this year, is expected soon as NTA has also released the JEE Main answer key and results in a record five-days time.

NTA will also allow the candidates to raise objections to the provisional NEET answer key 2020 released. Candidates can fill an online application form and challenge the provisional answer key of NEET. The final NEET result will be released after considering the objections raised

NEET 2020: To Check Answer Key

As soon as the NEET answer key releases,candidates will be able to check them on ntaneet.nic.in. To access the answer keys, candidates can visit the official website and and check the answer key link. Since NEET is an offline test and the question papers have codes in them, the NEET code-wise answer keys in .PDFs can be downloaded by clicking on the designated links provided.NEET 2020 answer keys