Andhra Pradesh Releases NEET UG 2020 Merit List; Details Here

Dr NTR University of Health Sciences, Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, has released the rank list of candidates for medicine who have applied from Andhra Pradesh State. The Andhra Pradesh NEET UG rank list is based on marks scored in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET 2020) and data received from the Directorate of Health Sciences, Ministry of Health. The selected candidates scoring above the NEET 2020 UG cut-off as determined by Andhra Pradesh will be able to apply and participate in NEET counselling 2020 for admissions to MBBS and BDS programmes in the academic session 2020-21.

According to data released by the Dr NTR University of Health Sciences, Vijayawada, the cut-off marks for eligibility under General category is 147 marks, General (PH) is 129 marks and for Backward category candidates, Scheduled Caste candidates and Scheduled Tribe candidates including candidates under physically challenged categories is 113 marks.

The Andhra Pradesh NEET UG merit list contains the names and roll numbers of candidates who appeared from Andhra Pradesh and have scored marks above the cut-off.

To Check Andhra Pradesh NEET UG Merit List

Visit the official site of Dr NTR University of Health Sciences, Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh -- ntruhs.ap.nic.in

Click on the NEET UG merit list link -- List of candidates who appeared from Andhra Pradesh state for NEET UG - 2020

On the next window check and access the Andhra Pradesh NEET UG merit list

However, the university while issuing the candidate’s list also says: “This is not a merit list . The Provisional Merit position will be displayed after submission of online applications in response to the University Notification and Final Merit List will be displayed after the verification of certificates.”

NEET UG result 2020 was announced on October 16. The sole examination for entry to medical and allied seats was conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on September 13 and October 12. NEET 2020 UG counselling under the 15 per cent all India quota seats have already started on October 27. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will allow the candidates to register online and participate for the NEET counselling till November 2, 2020. The NEET UG seat allotment round 1 result 2020, as per the NEET MCC schedule, will be declared on November 5. The second round of counselling is scheduled to begin from November 18.