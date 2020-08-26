JEE Main, NEET 2020 Live Updates: Holding Exams Will Put Lakhs Of Students At Risk, Says Manish Sisodia
NEET 2020 Admit Card has been released at ntaneet.nic.in. Candidates can download their NEET Admit Card 2020 using the direct link and following the instructions mentioned here. NEET 2020 and JEE Main 2020 will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in September.
With the National Testing Agency (NTA) firm on its decision to conduct JEE Main 2020 and NEET 2020 in September, protests against the engineering and medical entrance exams are rising high. According to reports, over 24 lakh students will take JEE Main and NEET exams this year.
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday reiterated his demand that medical and engineering entrance exams NEET and JEE be postponed and the Central government work on alternative methods for selecting students.
From environment activist Greta Thunberg to ministers of different Indian states, politicians have joined students’ voices demanding postponement of the two exams. Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee recently opposed the idea of conducting exams amid a pandemic.
However, NTA has said that sufficient arrangements have been made to conduct the exams safely. NTA has also said that over 99% candidates have been assigned their "first choice of center cities" and assured the candidates of JEE Main and NEET.
NEET 2020 admit card has been released at ntaneet.nic.in. NTA had previously released the JEE Main 2020 admit card.
On the same day when NTA released NEET 2020 admit card, Members of the Congress-affiliated NSUI began an indefinite hunger strike demanding the postponement of the NEET and JEE exams.
Live updates
NEET 2020: Student Burnt Admit Card
A student burnt his NEET 2020 admit card
Burnt the admit card of neet. No neet and jee.#AntiStudentModiGovt@DrRPNishank@Swamy39#AntiStudentModiGovt pic.twitter.com/MypuFq3uy0— Akesh pal (@pal_akesh) August 26, 2020
NEET 2020: NTA Prescribes COVID-19 Instructions For Exam Day
For the smooth conduct of NEET 2020 exam, amid COVID-19 pandemic, the National Testing Agency, or NTA, has released a set of standard operating procedures (SOPs).
Manish Sisodia Suggests "Alternative Methods" Of Admission
Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia previously suggested alternative measures for admission to engineering and medical courses, instead of conducting JEE Main and NEET 2020.
“The central government is playing with the lives of millions of students in the name JEE-NEET Exams. My request to the Center is to cancel both these exams immediately and make an alternative arrangement for admission this year. In this time of unprecedented crisis, an unprecedented step will lead to a solution,” Mr Sisodia said.
Manish Sisodia On JEE And NEET
"They (Centre) are saying protocols will be followed. Following the same protocols that the Centre wants 28 lakh students to follow, lakhs of Indians have tested positive," Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, told reporters.
JEE Main 2020: For JEE Advanced 2020, students must write JEE Main 2020
Indian nationals who wish to appear in JEE Advanced 2020 must write B.E. or B.Tech. The examination of JEE Main 2020 which was/will be held in the month of January 2020 and September 2020.
JEE Advanced 2020: Registrations To Commence From September 11
The JEE Advanced 2020 exam will be held on September 27, 2020. The first paper will be held from 9 am to 12 pm while the second paper will be conducted between 2:30 pm and 5:50 pm. It is to be noted by the students that the schedule will remain the same even if September 27, 2020, is declared a public holiday.
JEE Main 2020: Engineering Colleges Accepting JEE Main Scores
Here is a list of top engineering colleges that accept JEE Main scores:
Name of College
NIRF Rank
Dr B R Ambedkar National Institute of Technology Jalandhar
52
Graphic Era University, Dehradun
89
Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology Shibpur
21
Indian Institute of Information Technology Allahabad
103
Indian Institute of Information Technology Design and Manufacturing Jabalpur
81
Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram
33
Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, Delhi
56
Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai
18
Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi
28
Malaviya National Institute of Technology Jaipur
35
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday reiterated his demand that medical and engineering entrance exams NEET and JEE be postponed and the Central government work on alternative methods for selecting students.
Protest Against JEE Main 2020 And NEET 2020
While NTA has released the NEET 2020 admit card, protests against the conduct of the entrance exams in September continues. Members of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) on Wednesday began an indefinite hunger strike demanding postponement of NEET and JEE.
What Is Security Pin In NEET admit card 2020
To download the NEET admit card 2020, candidates will be required to use their application number, date of birth, password and a security pin. Security pin is a set of letters and numbers that will appear in green, in the last row.
NEET Admit Card 2020: COVID-19 Instructions
In view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, NTA has introduced important exam day instructions on the NEET 2020 admit card. Candidates will be required to report to the NEET 2020 examination venue on the allotted time slot only. Wearing face mask, sanitizing hands etc will be mandatory. Candidates are advised to check their reporting time as mentioned on the NEET admit card 2020.
What Is Mentioned On The NEET Admit Card 2020
Candidates will see their personal information, exam centre details, roll number and other instructions on the NEET 2020 admit card.
NEET 2020 Admit Card: Important Points
After downloading the NEET 2020 admit card, carefully read the information mentioned. In case of a discrepancy, immediately contact the NTA helpline number and report it.
How To Download NEET Admit Card 2020
Follow these steps to download NEET 2020 admit card:
1. Go to the direct link mentioned here.
2. Enter the required details.
3. Submit and download the NEET 2020 admit card.
How Many Candidates Will Appear For JEE Main 2020 And NEET 2020?
Over 24 lakh students will appear for NEET 2020 and JEE Main 2020 exams.
What Is JEE Main 2020
The Joint Entrance Examination Main, or JEE Main, is a national level entrance exam for admission to engineering exams in institutes across India.
What Is NEET 2020
The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate, or NEET 2020, is a national level entrance exam for admission to medical programmes in institutes across India.