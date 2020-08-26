JEE Main 2020 And NEET 2020 Will Be Conducted In September By NTA

With the National Testing Agency (NTA) firm on its decision to conduct JEE Main 2020 and NEET 2020 in September, protests against the engineering and medical entrance exams are rising high. According to reports, over 24 lakh students will take JEE Main and NEET exams this year.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday reiterated his demand that medical and engineering entrance exams NEET and JEE be postponed and the Central government work on alternative methods for selecting students.

From environment activist Greta Thunberg to ministers of different Indian states, politicians have joined students’ voices demanding postponement of the two exams. Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee recently opposed the idea of conducting exams amid a pandemic.

However, NTA has said that sufficient arrangements have been made to conduct the exams safely. NTA has also said that over 99% candidates have been assigned their "first choice of center cities" and assured the candidates of JEE Main and NEET.

NEET 2020 admit card has been released at ntaneet.nic.in. NTA had previously released the JEE Main 2020 admit card.

On the same day when NTA released NEET 2020 admit card, Members of the Congress-affiliated NSUI began an indefinite hunger strike demanding the postponement of the NEET and JEE exams.