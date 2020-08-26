  • Home
NEET 2020 Admit Card Released At Ntaneet.nic.in, Direct Link Here

NEET 2020 Admit Card: NEET Admit Card 2020 now available at ntaneet.nic.in.

Education | Written By Bishal Kalita | Updated: Aug 26, 2020 12:44 pm IST | Source: Careers 360

NEET 2020 admit card has been released
Image credit: shutterstock
New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency or NTA has released the NEET 2020 Admit Cards. Students appearing in the NEET 2020 exam can now check the official website-nta.ac.in - and download their NEET 2020 Admit Card.

A few days earlier, in an official notice, the agency said, “The downloading of Admit Cards indicating Roll Number, Test Centre Number & Address, Question Paper Medium, Reporting/ Entry Time and Gate Closing Time of Centre shall commence shortly.”

NEET 2020 Admit Cards Direct Link

NEEt 2020 Admit Cards can be downloaded from - nta.ac.in. Check https://ntaneet.nic.in/ntaneet/AdmitCard/AdmitCard.html

NEET 2020 Admit Cards: How To Download NEET 2020 Exam Hall Ticket

Follow these steps to download NEET 2020 Admit Cards:

Step 1. Visit the official website of NTA NEET - nta.ac.in - and click on NEET Admit Card download link.

Step 2. Click on ‘NEET admit card 2020’.

Step 3. Fill in the application number, date of birth and the security pin.

Step 4. Click ‘Submit. NEET Admit Card 2020 of will display on the screen.

Step 5. Download the NEET 2020 admit card and take a print out for future reference.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, or NEET 2020, is scheduled to be held on September 13, 2020, from 2 PM to 5 PM by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

As per the notification, “The candidates and their parents are advised to keep visiting the official websites - www.nta.ac.in- and www.ntaneet.nic.in for latest updates. The candidates can also contact at neet@nta.ac.in or 8287471852, 8178359845, 9650173668, 9599676953 and 8882356803 for any further clarification.”

