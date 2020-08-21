NEET 2020 Admit Card: NTA To Release NEET Hall Ticket Soon, Check How To Download

NEET 2020 Admit Card: NTA To Release NEET Hall Ticket Soon

The National Testing Agency or NTA has made an announcement to release the NEET 2020 Admit Cards soon. In an official notice, the agency said, “The downloading of Admit Cards indicating Roll Number, Test Centre Number & Address, Question Paper Medium, Reporting/ Entry Time and Gate Closing Time of Centre shall commence shortly.” Students appearing in the NEET 2020 exam can access the detailed notification released by NTA by visiting the official website nta.ac.in.

Additionally, it has been confirmed by the NTA students have also been allotted test centres according to their preferences, selected by them in the application form.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET 2020) is scheduled to be held on September 13, 2020, from 2 PM to 5 PM by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

As per the notification, “The candidates and their parents are advised to keep visiting the official websites - www.nta.ac.in- and www.ntaneet.nic.in for latest updates. The candidates can also contact at neet@nta.ac.in or 8287471852, 8178359845, 9650173668, 9599676953 and 8882356803 for any further clarification.”

NEET 2020 Admit Cards: How To Download NEET 2020 Exam Hall Ticket

The admit card of NEET 2020 will be available in online mode. Follow these steps to download NEET 2020 Admit Cards:

Step 1. Visit the official website of NTA NEET and click on NEET Admit Card download link.

Step 2. Click on ‘NEET admit card 2020’.

Step 3. Key in application number, date of birth and the security pin

Step 4. Click ‘Submit. NEET Admit Card 2020 of will appear on the screen.

Step 5. Download the NEET 2020 admit card and take a print out for future reference.