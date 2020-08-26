Image credit: National Testing Agency JEE, NEET 2020 Admit Card Can Be Used As Pass In Containment Zones

Candidates from COVID-19 containment zones can use their JEE Main and NEET 2020 admit cards as passes, Vineet Joshi, Director General of the National Testing Agency, said in a statement. Invigilators and other officials in the JEE and NEET exam duty can use their appointment letters as passes, Mr Joshi said in an interview with the Doordarshan.

NTA on Wednesday released the NEET 2020 admit card. Over 4 lakh students have downloaded their hall tickets within four hours, according to a report by the Press Trust of India.

When asked about the precautionary measures, the NTA director said that the number of examination halls and invigilators have been doubled this year to ensure that no student gets infected.

Students have been asked to reach the exam venue at different times to eliminate the possibility of overcrowding. Inside the examination room, they will be allowed to sit in the alternate sits so that social distancing can be maintained, Mr Joshi said.

"The number of examination centres have also been increased from 570 to 660 (for JEE Main) and 2,546 to 3,843 (for NEET). While JEE-Mains is a computer-based test, NEET is a pen-paper test," the NTA said in a statement on Tuesday. "Additionally, in case of JEE-Mains, the number of shifts have been increased from the earlier 8 to 12, and the number of candidates per shift has been reduced from earlier 1.32 lakh to 85,000 now," NTA previously said.

"In order to ensure proper social distancing inside the examination halls, the candidates will be seated in alternate seats in case of JEE-Mains. In case of NEET, the number of candidates per room has been reduced from 24 to 12," NTA said.

While NTA is all set to conduct the JEE Main and NTA examinations in September, protests against the decision are rising high.

Several opposition leaders in India including Congress' Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, her Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik, DMK president MK Stalin and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia have demanded the exams be postponed.

Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday urged all Chief Ministers to together move to Supreme Court for postponing NEET 2020, JEE Main exams as the students are not prepared.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, suggested scrapping the entrance exams altogether and admitting students through alternative selection methods.

"They (Centre) are saying protocols will be followed. Following the same protocols that the Centre wants 28 lakh students to follow, lakhs of Indians have tested positive," Sisodia told reporters.