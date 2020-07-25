NEET 2020: 8 Common Mistakes to Avoid On The Exam Day

NEET is scheduled on July 26, 2020.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), previously known as the All India Pre-Medical Test, is a combined medical entrance examination at an undergraduate level for students who aspire to get into the undergraduate medical courses in private or government colleges across India.

Nearly 16.84 lakh candidates have registered for NEET 2020 which is to be conducted in pen-paper based mode. Through this medical entrance examination, admission to 82,926 MBBS, 26,949 BDS, 52,720 AYUSH and 525 BVSc & AH are offered in the medical colleges of India. This makes it the most sought after medical entrance examination of the nation.

Any mistake on the day of examination could lead to the loss of marks and thereafter a medical seat for which a whole year of study has been put into. As many candidates fall prey to some common mistakes during the examination, with the awareness of how they could be avoided, students can focus more on scoring high in the exam.

With such a competitive environment, it is vital that candidates must avoid common mistakes on the day of the NEET exam.

8 common mistakes to avoid on the exam day

1. Don’t forget your exam entry tickets - (admit card and other docs)

Owing to the fact of being under a lot of pressure, many candidates tend to forget to carry important documents which are required to be submitted at the examination centre. This can be a deterrent to them appearing for the exam. To arrange for them at the last moment would be a cause of stress and panic attacks. It is advisable to keep ready a NEET 2020 exam kit which contains the following:

NEET admit card 2020 along with passport size photograph affixed on it.

One passport size photograph to be affixed on the attendance Sheet.

Valid original identity proof

PWD certificate, if applicable

One postcard size (4” X 6”) coloured photograph with white background pasted on the proforma downloaded with the admit card to be handed over to the invigilator in the examination hall.

2. Dress up (in accordance with dress code)

Clear instructions have been set out by the authorities on what has to be worn on the day of your examination. The guidelines also highlight the kind of dresses to be seriously avoided. This dress code is a must to be followed by the candidates, failing which entry to the examination centre will be restricted.

Details on the dress code have been mentioned in the information brochure for reference.

3. Your belongings don't belong in the exam centre

Candidates belongings will not be safeguarded in any case, according to the guidelines set by NTA. The students are asked to be careful and keep a note of it before bringing in anything valuable. Additionally, students must remember to not carry any debarred or prohibited items to the examination centre as this may lead to their disqualification.

4. Reporting late is not an option

All candidates must report at the time mentioned on the admit card. Any candidate reporting after the specified last entry timing will not be allowed to take the test under any circumstances. With the COVID-19 guidelines in place, NTA has reportedly decided to divide the entry of candidates into groups to avoid a group entering the examination centre.

It is to be noted that, in any case, reporting late will be not an option for students and they must plan their trip well in advance to avoid missing the examination.

5. Play safe by following rules

Certain guidelines have been issued in terms of conduct at the examination hall. Candidates must not indulge in malpractices as it could lead to disqualification. Social distancing guidelines will be issued in the wake of the COVID-19 situation and all candidates are expected to follow them to the T.

6. Not just hall ticket but mind your photo too

Candidates should not paste the passport size photograph on the designated space provided on the admit card as soon as they download the same. The photograph should be affixed in the examination hall in front of the invigilator to eliminate impersonation.

Another photograph will be needed to be submitted to the invigilator to affix on the attendance sheet. The proforma downloaded with the admit card with one postcard size (4” X 6”) coloured photograph with white background pasted on it must be handed over to the invigilator in the examination hall.

7. Mark your presence as per guidelines

NTA NEET 2020 rules mandate that candidates sign the attendance sheet at the examination centre twice. The first time, the candidate needs to sign the attendance sheet immediately after the exam starts while the second signature is required while handing over the OMR sheet. Students will also be asked to make a left-hand thumb impression on a specified place in the attendance sheet.

8. Read the instructions and questions carefully

Many students tend to rush through the instructions given on the question paper. Not just that, they also quickly scan the questions in a hurry to answer quickly without understanding the gist of it. This practice leads to marking the wrong answers.

It is advised that the students pay utmost attention to each and every question and understand what has been asked before marking the answers. Follow the given instructions on the question paper and ask the invigilator in case of any query.

Avoiding these common mistakes can help you make the most of the day and steer candidates one step towards their goal.

