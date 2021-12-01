Neeraj Chopra, Other Olympians To Visit Schools As Part Of Government Campaign

Image credit: Shutterstock Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will interact with school children from across Gujarat at Sanskardham School in Ahmedabad on December 4

Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra and other athletes will visit schools across the country and interact with students on various topics, including balanced diet, fitness and sports, a government statement said.

Olympians will visit schools responding to the clarion call by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, 75 years of Indian Independence. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier this year, during an interaction with Tokyo Olympians, asked each of them to visit 75 schools.

“Responding to the clarion call by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on the occasion of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ earlier this year, our Olympians and Paralympians are set to interact with school children on the very important topics of SantulitAahaar (Balanced Diet), Fitness and Sports to empower future champions of India through a unique campaign,” the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports said.

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will begin the campaign on December 4. He will interact with school children from across Gujarat at Sanskardham School in Ahmedabad on December 4, the ministry said.

“I am extremely happy and excited to be part of this unique initiative envisioned by the PM Shri Narendra Modi. This initiative will accelerate the momentum towards creating a sports culture based on fitness, better nutritional intake and greater awareness about physical activities in our daily lives. As athletes we can play a huge role in motivating youngsters to lead a healthier life. I look forward to my interaction with students of Sanskardham School on Saturday,” Mr Chopra said.

Following Mr Chopra, Tarundeep Rai (Archery), Sarthak Bhambhri (Athletics), Sushila Devi (Judo), KC Ganapaty and Varun Thakkar (Sailing) will visit schools in other parts of the country in the coming two months.

Among the Paralympians, Avani Lekhara (Para Shooting), Bhavina Patel (Para Table Tennis) and Devendra Jhajharia (Para Athletics) will join the campaign.

The campaign has been organised jointly by the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.