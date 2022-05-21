Need To Provide Quality Education To Students From Ashram Schools: Ajit Pawar

Image credit: Shutterstock Need to provide quality education to students from ashram schools, says Ajit Pawar (representational)

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has expressed the need to impart quality education to the students of ashram schools in the state so that they can be at par with their counterparts from urban areas.

The senior NCP leader was speaking after inaugurating a government ashram school at Kothare in Shahapur tehsil of Maharashtra's Thane district on Friday. Ashram schools are residential schools for tribal students.

"Like everyone else, education is a basic right of tribals. The state government is making every effort to bring the students from tribal areas at par with those residing in cities and towns," Mr Pawar said.

For providing quality education to the students of ashram schools, the process to recruit teachers needs to be carried out in a transparent manner, he said.

The state government is making efforts to provide world-class education to the students of ashram schools, he said, adding that these students should be given such kind of training that they are able to represent the country at world events. "Just building ashram schools will not be sufficient. What is needed is quality education," he said.

