Need To Make Educational Institutes Future Ready; IITs Pride Of Nation: President Droupadi Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday stressed on the need to make educational institutions future ready and said India has a great talent pool which is yet to be fully tapped. The president was addressing the closing ceremony of diamond jubilee celebrations of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi.

"India has great talent pool which is yet to be fully tapped. We need to make our institutes future ready with new teaching and learning metrics, pedagogy and content," she said. Calling IITs the country's pride, President Murmu said, "Their story is the story of independent India."

