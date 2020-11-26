  • Home
  • Education
  • Need To Enhance Participation Of Students In Agricultural Enterprises: Rajasthan Governor

Need To Enhance Participation Of Students In Agricultural Enterprises: Rajasthan Governor

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Wednesday said there is a need to increase the participation of agriculture students in agricultural enterprises and suggested the universities to create practical courses after holding discussions with farmers.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Nov 26, 2020 11:12 am IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Constitution Day 2020: Interesting Facts About The Constitution Of India
New Education Policy Meant To Develop Self-Confidence: Prime Minister Narendra Modi
HPBOSE Office Closed As 7 Staff Members Test COVID-19 Positive
Centre Asks States, UTs To Reopen Medical Colleges On Or Before December 1
Cabinet Approves MoU Between ICAI, Netherlands' VRC
MHA Guidelines: Educational Institutions To Run With 50% Hall Capacity
Need To Enhance Participation Of Students In Agricultural Enterprises: Rajasthan Governor
Need To Enhance Participation Of Students In Agricultural Enterprises: Rajasthan Governor
Image credit: Shutterstock
Jaipur:

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Wednesday said there is a need to increase the participation of agriculture students in agricultural enterprises and suggested the universities to create practical courses after holding discussions with farmers.

Mr Mishra said agricultural universities should update their courses according to the intention of the new education policy and include new dimensions of knowledge, science and technology in it.

Mr Kalraj Mishra was addressing the third convocation ceremony of Shri Karna Narendra Agricultural University, Jobner.

Mr Mishra said agricultural universities should specifically encourage the youth to set up networking and agro-based startups through their ''Agri-Business Centres''. He said the university should create such practical courses by communicating with the farmers working in the fields and their traditional knowledge can be applied in teaching.

Mr Kalraj Mishra also called for effective efforts of agricultural universities to make Indian farming more productive, attractive and employment-oriented through teaching, and research.

Describing the farmers who grow crops in the fields as ''agricultural scientists'', he said the students of the agricultural university should take advantage of their knowledge, farming-based practical experiences learnt from their forefathers.

Mr Mishra said the availability of high quality seeds is still a big challenge for the farmers. Accepting this, the university should make institutional efforts, the Governor said.

During the event, agricultural scientist Padma Bhushan Dr R S Paroda was awarded an honorary degree of Doctorate of Science.

Click here for more Education News
Education News
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
AIIMS PG 2021 Result Announced At Aiimsexams.org; Check Stage 1 Result Here
AIIMS PG 2021 Result Announced At Aiimsexams.org; Check Stage 1 Result Here
AYUSH Counselling 2020: Round 1 Registration From Today At Aaccc.gov.in
AYUSH Counselling 2020: Round 1 Registration From Today At Aaccc.gov.in
Constitution Day 2020: Interesting Facts About The Constitution Of India
Constitution Day 2020: Interesting Facts About The Constitution Of India
IIM CAT 2020 On November 29, Exam Day Instructions For Candidates
IIM CAT 2020 On November 29, Exam Day Instructions For Candidates
New Education Policy Meant To Develop Self-Confidence: Prime Minister Narendra Modi
New Education Policy Meant To Develop Self-Confidence: Prime Minister Narendra Modi
.......................... Advertisement ..........................