  • Home
  • Education
  • Nearly 90% Of School Students In Patna, Muzaffarpur Don't Have Access To Online Education: Survey

Nearly 90% Of School Students In Patna, Muzaffarpur Don't Have Access To Online Education: Survey

According to CBPS, "almost 90 per cent of the children do not have access to online/ TV education. Therefore, the reach of online education is limited and more so for children from marginalised communities."

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Apr 17, 2022 9:10 pm IST | Source: Careers360
Careers In Sciences View More
01 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 01 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST

RELATED NEWS

Delhi-NCR Schools Take Preventive Measures To Avoid Closure Amid Spike In COVID-19 Cases
Court Cannot Act As Expert In Field Of Education: Supreme Court
Delhi: School Asks Parents Not To Send Children On Monday After Student Tests Covid Positive
Odisha Curtails Summer Vacation In Schools To 10 Days
Jammu: Counseling Task Force Setup For Ensuring Well-Being Of Students
More Students Test Covid Positive In Delhi; Government Asks Schools To Close Specific Wings If Needed
Nearly 90% Of School Students In Patna, Muzaffarpur Don't Have Access To Online Education: Survey
According to CBPS, "almost 90 per cent of the children do not have access to online/ TV education"
Image credit: shutterstock.com
New Delhi:

Almost 90 per cent of the students studying in mostly government schools in Bihar's Patna and Muzaffarpur do not have access to online/ TV education, according to a survey by the Centre for Budget and Policy Studies (CBPS). Centre for Budget and Policy Studies is working in collaboration with the Bihar government in nine government and a NGO-run schools for the past two years. According to CBPS, "almost 90 per cent of the children do not have access to online/ TV education. Therefore, the reach of online education is limited and more so for children from marginalised communities."

Due to school closure during the COVID-19 pandemic, children are engaged in greater chores / care work / labour. "Reaching children, especially those from marginalised communities, when schools close due to emergencies becomes difficult and is almost impossible without apt preparedness," the study found.

Teachers also lack systematic training in dealing with emergency situations where schools are closed. "Teachers are not always equipped to work with children from vulnerable communities, and therefore, capacity building in terms of engaging with marginalised children in emergency situations is necessary," the study revealed.

During the Covid19 pandemic period, CBPS developed learning materials in the form of letters and trained teachers on critical thinking pedagogies and education in emergency. "Emergency response requires a systemic preparedness at the level of the school, children, communities and at the larger system level. This means that building resilient school systems to deal with emergency situations is the most critical action point in the entire agenda of ‘build back better’ as advocated by all actors during and post pandemic," read the CBPS statement.

Click here for more Education News
online education COVID 19 lockdown

Suggested For You

Streamed Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
Upcoming Webinar
How To Choose A College
Coming Soon in Premium
Maheshwer Peri (Founder & Chairman, Careers360) +0More
Upcoming Webinar
A Guide To Important Scholarships
Coming Soon in Premium
+More
Resources
NCERT, Exemplar, CBSE Previous year Solutions for Maths & Science

- Concept-oriented detailed solutions for NCERT (Class 6 to 12), Exemplar (Class 9 to 12) & CBSE Previous 5 year (Class 10 and 12)

- For Maths and Science

Access Now
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Delhi-NCR Schools Take Preventive Measures To Avoid Closure Amid Spike In COVID-19 Cases
Delhi-NCR Schools Take Preventive Measures To Avoid Closure Amid Spike In COVID-19 Cases
Non-IIT Students Can Participate In IIT Delhi's Career Fest ‘Pravritti 2022'
Non-IIT Students Can Participate In IIT Delhi's Career Fest ‘Pravritti 2022'
ICSE, ISC Semester 2 Exam 2022 For Major Subjects Begin Soon; Details on Admit Card, Sample Paper, Syllabus
ICSE, ISC Semester 2 Exam 2022 For Major Subjects Begin Soon; Details on Admit Card, Sample Paper, Syllabus
KEAM 2022 Deferred, To Be Held On July 3
KEAM 2022 Deferred, To Be Held On July 3
CBSE Admit Card, UGC Dual Degree, JEE Advanced Date: Here's The List Of Vital Education Events Last Week
CBSE Admit Card, UGC Dual Degree, JEE Advanced Date: Here's The List Of Vital Education Events Last Week
.......................... Advertisement ..........................