NDMC School Teachers Being Trained On Transgender Identities

Aiming to promote inclusive education, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation is training its teachers on understanding transgender identities, officials said on Tuesday.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jul 15, 2020 10:01 am IST | Source: PTI

NDMC school teachers are being trained on transgender identities
New Delhi:

The topics include: understanding transgender terminology; what it means to be a trans person in a school; how can teachers create an enabling environment in schools for all genders; myths and misconceptions; and recent judgments on the subject, the officials said.

"Further promoting the goal of inclusive education, after its training on inclusion of children with special needs in NDMC schools, the Education Department has started training all its 7,500 teachers and principals on promoting inclusion of children with transgender identities in classrooms," the NDMC said in a statement.

Training is being done in multiple one-hour sessions in groups of 250 participants each, it said.

Sessions are being taken by Space NGO, which has been working on participative inclusion of transgender persons in society for many years, officials said.

This is being done with the help of case studies and, at the end, teachers are encouraged to ask questions, the NDMC said.

"The aim of the training is to ensure that every child, regardless of gender identity, is able to make full use of the educational opportunities available and to equip the teachers to be able to ensure full participation of all children in the classroom," the statement said.

About 1,000 teachers were trained in the first two days, with very active engagement, it said.

Delhi School Delhi Schools NDMC Schools
