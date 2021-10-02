  • Home
  • Education
  • NDMC To Re-Engage 667 Contract Teachers In Its Primary Schools

NDMC To Re-Engage 667 Contract Teachers In Its Primary Schools

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation has decided to re-engage nearly 700 contract teachers at its primary schools, authorities said on Friday.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Oct 2, 2021 9:39 am IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Students To Pay Full Fees; Schools Can't Stop Them From Writing Exams: Calcutta HC
Haryana School Students To Get Rs 5 Lakh For Climbing Highest Mountain Peaks: Chief Minister
Rajasthan Schools To Follow Winter Timings From October 16
Uttar Pradesh: Only 1 Teacher Managing 225 Students At UP School
Teachers, Staffers Of Delhi Government Schools To Be Treated As On Leave If Unvaccinated
Mumbai Schools To Reopen For Classes 8 To 12 From October 4
NDMC To Re-Engage 667 Contract Teachers In Its Primary Schools
NDMC has decided to re-engage nearly 700 contract teachers
New Delhi:

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation has decided to re-engage nearly 700 contract teachers at its primary schools, authorities said on Friday. Civic authorities said the move will benefit teachers whose contract was terminated last year.

The BJP-ruled NDMC issued a notification in this connection on Friday.

The notification issued by the civic body said the Commissioner North DMC approved the re-engagement of all contract teachers (primary) who were engaged in the session 2019-20 on contract basis and has worked in the primary schools till May 10, 2020.

North Corporation's Education Committee chairperson Alok Sharma said the move has also been approved by the committee.

"The proposal to re-engage 667 primary teachers was first approved by the education committee and then it was vetted by the commissioner. The contract of these teachers was terminated in 2020. The move will benefit all the primary teachers who were hit hard after losing their jobs during the coronavirus pandemic," Mr Sharma said.

(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Delhi Schools
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Perfect Score Precautionary Measure To Avoid Excessive Admissions: DU College Principals
Perfect Score Precautionary Measure To Avoid Excessive Admissions: DU College Principals
DU 1 Cut-Off: SRCC, Hindu Among 8 DU Colleges Seeking 100% Marks For 10 Courses
DU 1 Cut-Off: SRCC, Hindu Among 8 DU Colleges Seeking 100% Marks For 10 Courses
Changes In Education System Necessary To Develop It As Per Global Standards: Dharmendra Pradhan
Changes In Education System Necessary To Develop It As Per Global Standards: Dharmendra Pradhan
DU Admissions 2021: 100% Cut-Offs Of Colleges Leave Aspirants Dejected
DU Admissions 2021: 100% Cut-Offs Of Colleges Leave Aspirants Dejected
Students To Pay Full Fees; Schools Can't Stop Them From Writing Exams: Calcutta HC
Students To Pay Full Fees; Schools Can't Stop Them From Writing Exams: Calcutta HC
.......................... Advertisement ..........................