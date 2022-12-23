  • Home
  • NDMC To Hold Painting Competition For Students Themed On Prime Minister's 'Exam Warriors'

NDMC To Hold Painting Competition For Students Themed On Prime Minister's 'Exam Warriors'

The event will be hosted on December 26 at the Talkatora Stadium. The winning students will be given certificates.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Dec 23, 2022 6:24 pm IST | Source: PTI

NDMC is organising a painting competition for school students on December 26
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

New Delhi Municipal Council authorities have planned a painting competition next week for school students, the theme for which will be learnings from the book 'Exam Warriors' authored by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a senior official said on Friday. NDMC Member Kuljeet Singh Chahal said the event will be hosted on December 26 at the Talkatora Stadium here.

'Exam Warriors' -- a 193-page book that offers various matras to students and motivates them to not worry about examinations -- was released in 2018. "This will be an open competition, and schools running under other agencies can also participate. The theme of the paintings will have to be learning from the book 'Exam Warriors', written by our prime minister," Mr Chahal told reporters at his office at Palika Kendra.

There are 45 schools under the NDMC, he said, "We are preparing, keeping in mind the size of participation as about 1,500 students or so, including about 1,000 from our schools," Mr Chahal said. Winning students will be given certificates, he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

