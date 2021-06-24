  • Home
  • Education
  • DU South Campus, NDMC Plan Collaborative O2 Plant

DU South Campus, NDMC Plan Collaborative O2 Plant

North Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh held a meeting with the director of the Delhi University's (DU) South Campus on Wednesday.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jun 24, 2021 8:41 am IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Here's How Delhi University Plans To Fight A Possible Covid Third Wave
Delhi University Releases Revised Academic Calendar
Things Now Clearer: DU Vice-Chancellor On CBSE Class 12 Evaluation Policy
Delhi University First List Cut-Off Marks For Science From Last Year
DU Admission Begins Soon; Science Closing Cut-Offs From Last Year
DUTA Seeks Setting Up Of Oxygen Plant To Prepare For Possible Third Covid Wave
DU South Campus, NDMC Plan Collaborative O2 Plant
DU South Campus, NDMC planned the installation of a medical oxygen plant
New Delhi:

North Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh held a meeting with the director of the Delhi University's (DU) South Campus on Wednesday and discussed various civics issues as well the installation of a medical oxygen plant collaboratively between the NDMC and the university.

Recommended:  Use DU College Predictor to Know Your Admission Chances in DU Colleges Based on Your 12th Percentage  CLICK HERE

Mr Singh, who assumed charge as the mayor a week ago, had said health and sanitation would be among his priorities during his year-long tenure.

On the invitation of the DU, Singh held a meeting with the director of its South Campus, Professor Suman Kundu, to discuss various civic issues with respect to the university, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) said in a statement.

Two important issues related to sanitation and healthcare were discussed at the meeting, officials said.

The installation of a portable compactor for waste management to make the campus cleaner and a medical oxygen plant through a collaboration of the NDMC of the university were discussed, the statement said.

Mr Singh assured the university administration that the NDMC would take appropriate steps to make the campus cleaner.

He said the meeting was "held in a very cordial environment and the University of Delhi welcomed the move of the NDMC, seeking to make the campus garbage-free".

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Delhi Univeristy
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Karnataka Releases SOP For Class 10 Board Exams
Karnataka Releases SOP For Class 10 Board Exams
Admissions For Entry-Level Classes In Delhi Government Schools To Begin From June 28: DoE
Admissions For Entry-Level Classes In Delhi Government Schools To Begin From June 28: DoE
"We Should Aggressively Work On Opening Schools. Because...": AIIMS Chief
Class 12 Board Exams Will Be Held, Time Table Soon: Andhra Pradesh Government To Supreme Court
Class 12 Board Exams Will Be Held, Time Table Soon: Andhra Pradesh Government To Supreme Court
Rajasthan RBSE Board Exam 2021: Class 10, 12 Result Formula Announced
Rajasthan RBSE Board Exam 2021: Class 10, 12 Result Formula Announced
.......................... Advertisement ..........................