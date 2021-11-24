NCWEB Special Cut-Off 2021 List Out; Online Admission Begins November 26

DU NCWEB special cut-off list out at du.ac.in

The Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) has released the DU NCWEB special cut-off 2021 list today, on November 24. The NCWEB special cut-off list has been released for BA programmes and BCom courses. Students can check the DU NCWEB cut-off special list for the BCom and BA programmes at du.ac.in. The board will allow the students to register online against the DU NCWEB special cut-off list from Friday, November 26.

Recommended: Know Your Admission Chances in DU Colleges Based on Your 12th Percentage. Click Here

"The Special Cut-Off list for Admissions to BA (Programme) and BCom courses of the Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB), for the Academic Year 2021-2022 is being notified / displayed on the website: www.du.ac.in on Wednesday, the 24th November, 2021. Online Admission shall commence from Friday, the 26th November, 2021,” read an NCWEB statement.

For BCom courses General category students, Hansraj College and Miranda College have closed the admission against NCWEB Special cut-off list. The highest cut-off for BCom courses as per the NCWEB cut-off special list is 76 per cent at Deen Dayal Upadhyay College, Maitreyi College and at SGGSC of Commerce, followed by 74 per cent at Bharti College, JDM College, Lakshmi Bai College, Mata Sundari College, Rajdhani College, and Vivekananda College.

The NCWEB first, second and third cut-off lists were released on October 29, November 8 and November 15 respectively.