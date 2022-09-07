NCVT MIS ITI Result 2022 Out; Direct Link, Steps To Download Marksheet Online

NCVT MIS ITI result 2022 declared for 1st and 2nd year exam

NCVT MIS ITI Result 2022: The National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT) has declared the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) result 2022 for the 1st and 2nd year examination. The candidates who have appeared in the respective exams, can check and download NCVT MIS ITI scorecard on the official website- ncvtmis.gov.in. To check the ITI result 2022 for first and second year exams, candidates need to log in with their roll number, semester and exam system.

The NCVT MIS ITI first, second year exams were conducted in August 2022. Candidates must have to secure minimum 40 per cent marks in order to qualify the written exam. Aspirants can collect the marksheet and certificate from their respective ITI centres from September 17. Candidates can check their NCVT MIS ITI result 2022 on the official website by following the steps provided here.

NCVT MIS ITI Result 2022: How To Check

Visit the official website- ncvtmis.gov.in Click on the 'MIS ITI Result 2022' link available on the homepage Enter the log in details like- exam system, roll number, semester Submit it and MIS ITI result 2022 will appear on the screen Download, and take a print out for further reference.

Direct Link: NCVT MIS ITI Result 2022

NCVT prescribes standards and curriculam for craftsmen training and advises the government on the overall policy and programs. It also conducts All India Trade Tests and awards National Trade Certificates.