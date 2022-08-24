  • Home
NCVT MIS ITI Result 2022: The candidates appeared in the ITI 1st, 2nd year exams can check and download scorecard on the official website- ncvtmis.gov.in

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Aug 24, 2022 5:23 pm IST

NCVT MIS ITI Result 2022 For 1st, 2nd Year Released; How To Check
Download NCVT MIS ITI exam scorecard at ncvtmis.gov.in
Image credit: shutterstock.com

NCVT MIS ITI Result 2022: The National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT) declared the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) result for the 1st and 2nd year examination 2022. The candidates appeared in the respective exams, can check and download scorecard on the official website- ncvtmis.gov.in.

The candidates can check the ITI first, second year result using the log-in credentials- roll number, semester and exam system. The first, second year exams were conducted in August.

NCVT MIS ITI Result 2022: How To Check

  1. Visit the official website- ncvtmis.gov.in
  2. Click on the MIS ITI Result 2022 link
  3. Enter the exam system, roll number, semester
  4. MIS ITI result 2022 will appear on the screen
  5. Download, and take a print out for further reference.

The candidates must score 40 per cent marks in the MIS ITI exam 2022 to get qualified. NCVT prescribes standards and curricula for craftsmen training and advises the government on the overall policy and programs. It also conducts All India Trade Tests and awards National Trade Certificates.

