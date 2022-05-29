NCTE Launches Portal To Simplify Process Of Recognition Of Teacher Education Programme

  • Home
This portal, the official statement said, seeks to bring a paradigm shift in the functioning of NCTE. It aims to provide an automated robust framework thereby enhancing accountability, transparency and ease of doing business, it added.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: May 29, 2022 6:41 pm IST

NCTE launched a portal to simplify process of recognition of teacher education programme
New Delhi:

National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) has launched an online portal to simplify the process of recognition of teacher education programs of higher education institutions. The portal launched to streamline the process seeks to help right from the time of inviting application for courses till the stage of issue of recognition orders including the inspection of institutions. The applications for the recently launched four-year integrated teacher education programmes (ITEP) applications will be processed on this portal, an official statement said.

Online applications for ITEP will be processed by NCTE through ‘Admin Login’ of the website.

“All communication from HEIs/TEIs regarding deficiencies/SCN will correspondingly have to be sent on the ITEP portal. For online inspections, stakeholders have to access the VT portal on NCTE website,” the statement added.

The four-year ITEP is available for all students who choose teaching as a profession after secondary, by choice. The integrated course will benefit students since they will save one year by finishing it in four years rather than the customary five years required by the present BEd plan.

NCTE under the Ministry of Education has devised the curriculum for this course as per NEP 2020 in such a way that it enables a student-teacher to get a degree in education as well as a specialized discipline such as History, Mathematics, Science, Arts, Economics, or Commerce.

Education Ministry

