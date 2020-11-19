Image credit: Shutterstock NCTE Invites Online Application For Best Teacher Educator Award 2020

The National Council For Teacher Education (NCTE) has invited online applications for the Best Teacher Educator Award 2020. Eligible candidates can apply on the official website, ncte.gov.in.

With this award, NCTE aims to “recognize exceptional work done by the teacher workers working in recognised TEIs”. The award will carry a cash price of Rs 25,000 with a citation.

The Best teacher award will be given to 20 teachers, five each from each NCTE regional committee’s jurisdiction.

NCTE is organising the event for the second time this year.

In 2019, the award was given to nine teacher educators at degree and above level and to five teacher educators at diploma level.

The National Council For Teacher Education (NCTE) is a statutory body under the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education.

The objective of the NCTE is to plan and develop teacher education system throughout the country, regulate and maintain norms and standards in teacher education.